Tucker Carlson's devastating analysis of Fauci emails leads to call for 'criminal investigation'

As analysts pore through the thousands of pages of Fauci emails released under FOIA, we are getting a better handle on his efforts to prevent exposure of his own role in funding gain of function research in the Wuhan lab where it appears COVID-19 was invented, and from which it leaked. Moreover, the emails expose Fauci's efforts to shape media coverage, his correspondence with billionaires Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, and his early acknowledgment that masks are useless in protecting a wearer from infection.

So far, nobody has done a better job of putting it all together than Tucker Carlson, who began his Fox News show last night with a long segment on what the emails tell us. His basic thesis is that Fauci feared that the pandemic, which at first looked to be deadlier than it eventually turned out to be, would lead to his being held responsible for evading U.S. restrictions on funding gain of function research, and maybe for the pandemic itself. As a timeline of his words and actions emerges, we are getting a better sense of his responses to the developing situation. Particularly telling was his juxtaposition of Fauci's denial of gain of function research with his emails' reference to it. That "looks a lot like perjury."

Referring to redactions of email contents under a law that mentions doing so if it would interfere with criminal investigations, Tucker wonders whether such investigation is underway.

If you didn't see the show last night, do yourself a favor and watch at least the first 15 minutes of the show, including the interview with truth-teller Alex Berenson.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.