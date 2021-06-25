The New York Supreme Court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s license

American states require attorneys to receive licenses from the states in which they practice, ostensibly to protect the public. Nowadays, state Bars are mostly leftist activist groups, but they’ve usually played it straight when suspending or disbarring attorneys. Attorneys must have committed some seriously criminal, corrupt, or negligent acts to justify destroying their livelihoods. In New York, though, the Supreme Court (which is the trial level court) suspended former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s license for daring to challenge the November 3, 2020, election. In other words, he lost his livelihood on ideological grounds. That ought to worry every American attorney.

The Epoch Times sums up what happened:

The New York Supreme Court suspended former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s law license for making what it described as false statements following the Nov. 3 election. The court on Thursday ruled (pdf) that Giuliani made “false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign.” “We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee,” according to the filing.

Rudy Giuliani has been practicing law in New York since 1969. In the 1980s, while he was a federal prosecutor, he showed courage, tenacity, and legal brilliance, and succeeded in bringing down multiple mafia bosses. When he was elected mayor of New York City in 1993, Giuliani cleaned up the city by fighting crime, both large and small, bringing a true renaissance to one of America’s great metropolises. (DeBlasio, of course, has brought New York City down to something worse than what it was in the 1970s, which was previously New York City’s lowest ebb). After the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani became America’s mayor.

Giuliani showed the same courage in November 2020. On the one hand, you had the leftist media and a lot of Republican cowards insisting that the November 2020 election was the cleanest in American history. They said, with straight faces, that Biden, a man renowned for stupidity and corruption, had garnered 81 million votes from his basement, while Trump, who was appearing at rallies with tens of thousands of voters, came a distant second. On the other hand, you had millions of people pointing to massive irregularities, many resulting from states’ illegal transitions from in-person to mail-in voting. Giuliani sided with Trump and the dissenters.

In New York City, dissenting from the official Democrat narrative will now get you disbarred. I’m not guessing here. That’s what the trial court said:

For the reasons that follow, we conclude that there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020. These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.

If accepting that Creepy Joe Biden won a fraud-free election is the new standard for holding a job in America, there are a lot of people who are going to be out of work. According to a recent poll, one-third of Americans (presumably that means adult Americans, so roughly 85,600,000 Americans) think that there was fraud in the 2020 election. It’s entirely possible that, after the Arizona election audit is completed and once all the dirty stuff is revealed about Georgia, many more will think that.

That’s a whole lot of people whom the Democrats are going to have to punish for thought crimes. Of course, Democrats aren’t going to punish everyone. Instead, they’ll have a few high profile professional lynchings – people deprived of their ability to work – like Giuliani which, along with the persecution of anyone who dared get near the Capitol on January 6 (and reeducation for those who went into the Capitol). Those totalitarian tactics will warn Americans that 2+2=5 and Biden won a fraud-free election.

I’ve noticed that, no matter how many posts I write in an evening, and how ostensibly different the subject matter, my posts always seem to have a theme: Today’s theme is clarity. The Democrats are no longer hiding behind platitudes (“Love trumps hate” – remember that one?). Instead, they are coming out as full-fledged Marxists, red of tooth and claw.

Democrats will destroy the economy, open the border, create racial tribalism, weaken the nuclear family, and generally do everything they can to end the American experiment. Moreover, to speed their ability to achieve this goal, they will copy the Chinese practice of silencing dissent. For them, the First Amendment isn’t worth the parchment it’s written on. In 2022, yelling at our TV sets won’t cut it. If we don’t vote, we’ll deserve our new status as a Chinese colony.

