The National Archives has gone woke and turned on American history

The National Archives and Records Administration (“NARA”), unofficially founded along with America but officially founded in 1934, exists to preserve historic American records and document government activities. Sadly, it’s currently staffed with hardcore Marxists who hate America, both its history and its current configuration. That is the only conclusion one can draw from an NARA task force report saying that NARA, is structurally racist, from the reverence shown for those who created this nation to the architecture of the classical NARA building.

Here’s the story from Fox News:

The task force claims that structural racism “unequivocally impacts” how National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) employees interact with each other, customers and the historical records themselves. Some examples of “structural racism” were provided in the summary of the report, including “legacy descriptions that use racial slurs and harmful language to describe BIPOC communities,” which includes actual racial slurs alongside terms such as “elderly,” “handicapped” and “illegal alien.” Additionally, the report categorized the National Archives’ Rotunda as another example of “structural racism” as it “lauds wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and other People of Color], women, and other communities.” The task force suggests ways to “reimagine the Rotunda,” including staging “dance or performance art in the space that invites dialogue about the ways that the United States has mythologized the founding era.” The report also called for “trigger warnings” to be put in place with historical content to “forewarn audiences of content that may cause intense physiological and psychological symptoms.”

There’s so much wrong there. As an example of the ignorance and bias behind the report, the phrase “illegal alien” is the legislative and legal term for people who enter the country illegally. It’s not a slur; it’s the reality.

And much as the left may hate it, another reality is that White men founded America and drove its development for over a century. These imperfect men nevertheless had the wisdom to create the best possible government, one that would allow its citizens to maximize their chances to live freely and enrich themselves and their country in the process.

America’s original sin wasn’t the form of government, which is brilliant; it was that the country withheld that liberty-oriented form of government from people based on race and sex. Now that we’ve stopped that withholding, everyone can benefit from our brilliant system that optimizes human drive and initiative in a framework premised on liberty from government overreach. But that’s not what the Marxists want. They don’t want to benefit from liberty; they want to impose tyranny.

Read the Fox News article for more examples of racism, anti-Americanism, ignorance, and general stupidity. If you have the stomach for it, read the report itself, which is a combination of Critical Race Theory, rage, and more stupidity. As for me, I’m taking a page out of the Democrats’ handbook and looking for root causes.

I lied. I’m not really looking for root causes. I know the root cause. Although their bios are impossible to locate, I will guarantee you that every person behind this report (their names are on page 22) is a college graduate. The language and conclusions in the report are the type of thing that is routinely taught in colleges and universities across America, almost all of which receive huge amounts of taxpayer dollars. Every history, political science, and sociology class is obsessed with America as a racist, failed nation that needs to be deconstructed and rebuilt in a hardcore socialist mold.

The former students who produced this study don’t know better because they weren’t taught better. The product of this ignorance is a determination to destroy what was, until recently, the freest, least prejudiced, most successful country in the world. They are incapable of understanding that the only way to achieve the magical equitable result they seek is through brute force. As resources run dry because socialism decreases creativity and production, all socialism ends in tyranny.

The Israelites who left Egypt were condemned to wander in the desert for 40 years so that those who would always think as slaves would not destroy the promised land. Here in America, we need to bypass the two generations that American academia churned out. These race-hating Marxists are as irredeemable as the former Egyptian slaves. That’s tragic. However, looking forward, we must start voting for candidates at the local, state, and federal level who will stop funding this madness and, as has happened in Iowa and Florida, legislate against it.

IMAGE: National Archives Rotunda by Kelvin Kay. Public domain.