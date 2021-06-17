The FBI's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol fracas is absolutely disgusting

Do you remember how conservatives went out of their way to separate rank-and-file FBI agents from the corrupt actions of Jim Comey, Andrew McCabe, Bill Priestap, James Baker, James Rybicki, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and others as more evidence came to light revealing that the top brass at the bureau had worked to create an "insurance policy" that could be used to overthrow President Trump from office? Writers and television pundits would always couch any criticism of the bureau in some respectful language like "we're only talking about high-ranking officials here, not the FBI, itself, which is filled with the best agents in the world who are always looking out for America."

I think we can dispense with the overly protective pleasantries at this point. The FBI is a goon squad of un-American thugs who have taken the worst elements of East Germany's Stasi police state and Cosa Nostra's organized crime and turned them into a blueprint for exercising and keeping illegitimate power over their enemies. They aren't a law enforcement organization, and they certainly don't give a rat's rear end about justice. They're regime enforcers with badges.

If the stated reason for the FBI's inception was to pursue federal crimes that might otherwise be unenforced or overlooked in the interstate wilderness separating local jurisdictions, J. Edgar Hoover wasted no time turning the bureau into a personal domestic intelligence force capable of intimidating political enemies and insulating himself from potential removal through the use of blackmail. Before Jim Comey was secretly leaking to the press and using Hillary Clinton's "Russia collusion" dossier in an operation to take down President Trump, Mark Felt, the FBI's second-in-command at the time of the Watergate scandal and the anonymous "Deep Throat" who made Woodward and Bernstein famous, actually succeeded in secretly bringing down President Nixon. In this way, the FBI has at least as much experience overthrowing American governments as it does any enemy state.

You'd think it was sufficiently clear, as evidence mounted over the last five years, that Comey and Co. had undertaken a mission (with John Brennan at CIA, Bruce Ohr at Main Justice, Nellie Ohr and Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, James Clapper, and Christopher Steele, the Russia hoax dossier author and former Russia desk head at Britain's MI6) to frame the sitting president of the United States as a Russian asset by repeatedly filing fraudulent FISA affidavits with America's secret surveillance court, among other unprosecuted crimes, to spy on Donald Trump and his associates. But there were also the efforts of Rod Rosenstein, Andrew Weissmann, Robert Mueller, and their army of fifty FBI agents who spent two years trying to entrap President Trump on phony "obstruction of justice" charges during a bogus special counsel witch hunt.

Just as the FBI has subverted justice in order to "get Trump," it has gone out of its way to provide the Democratic Party and all its "intersectional" tribes general immunity. After disgraced FBI director James Comey laid out the elements for a prosecutable case against Hillary Clinton in 2016 for storing top-secret material on a bathroom server easily accessible to China and Russia, he immediately dismissed the idea of criminal charges, insisting that no "reasonable prosecutor" could obtain a conviction — an admission that either federal prosecutors or federal juries are incapable of punishing Democrats. When the Russia hoax was finally revealed as an Intelligence Community operation run out of the Obama White House to spy on the Trump campaign and implode his presidency, nobody in charge was ever held accountable. And Black Lives Matter and Antifa have, more or less, run roughshod over America with the FBI's blessing and backing — leaving no doubt that the U.S. has an intentionally rigged two-tiered justice system that protects Democrats at all costs while persecuting Republicans without remorse.

However, if a century's worth of nostalgic television and film propaganda portraying the bureau as a collection of "white hats" committed to doing good lulled anyone into still believing that the FBI is anything other than irredeemably corrupt and malevolent — from Director Wray down to the lowliest parking attendant — then an exposé in Revolver News detailing the FBI's probable infiltration of the January 6 voting rights protest and political rally in D.C. and the likelihood that undercover agents instigated and actively participated in the events at the Capitol that day should put the matter to bed once and for all.

Revolver went through the available indictments filed against Americans for breaching the Capitol and noted numerous "unindicted co-conspirators ... all playing various roles in the conspiracy" who have been neither named nor charged. What Revolver tees up with its reporting, Tucker Carlson smashes onto the green with his blunt conclusion: "It means that in potentially every single case, they were FBI operatives[.] ... So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to government documents."

Armchair sleuths have been analyzing available footage of that day for months, and many have provided convincing evidence that members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter had not only covertly infiltrated the pro-Trump rally crowd but were actively breaking glass doors and pushing into the Capitol Complex. There's even video of a small cell of initial trespassers dressed all in black from head to toe operating in an organized fashion as they entered the premises that has gone viral as purported evidence that the mayhem on January 6 was due, at least partially, to the actions of a classic false flag operation meant to undermine Trump-supporters.

What Revolver's analysis of the DOJ's charging documents shows, though, is that not just BLM and Antifa, but also FBI undercover agents were almost certainly up to no good that day. That's a lot of outside interlopers pretending to be Trump rally-goers for the FBI to insist that the same MAGA crowd that has never once engaged in violence or property damage over the course of hundreds of similar events during the last five years — dressed in patriotic garb and draped in American flags — spontaneously turned a festive, carnival-like party into a "siege" and "rebellion" against the United States. And it's especially suspicious when video footage shows cops waving protesters into the Capitol Building and when the only person killed that day was an unarmed Air Force veteran at the hands of a yet-unidentified Capitol police officer.

Democrats, the U.S. military, the Department of "Justice," Liz Cheney, and the official state-controlled press have steamrolled the country with endless smears and hyperbolic claims against Trump voters, painting them as murderers and traitors and framing the Capitol incursion as a historical event of carnage and nefarious intent equal to America's darkest days — the Civil War, 9/11, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. Yet the FBI was on the ground stirring things up the whole time.

Attorney General Merrick Garland pushed this false claim farther by standing before the nation and declaring that the nation's greatest threat comes from Americans who advocate "the superiority of the white race." As proof for this outrageous assertion, the highest law enforcement officer in the land pointed repeatedly to January 6. Clearly, the FBI and DOJ have decided that targeting President Trump for five years is no longer sufficient. All Trump voters must be destroyed now, too.

If that doesn't tank the FBI's reputation, then what possibly could?

Image via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.