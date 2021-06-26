The DOJ is about to wage lawfare against the State of Georgia

Following the fiasco of Georgia's election conduct in November of last year, and the equally ludicrous run-off for the Senate seats, the Georgia Legislature passed voting law reforms that simultaneously increase access to the polls and tighten the rules to limit fraud. Since then, the Biden administration has consistently lied about the law, claiming that it's an attack on Black voters (who, apparently, need fraud to vote). This lie is the genesis of the administration's latest attack on the Georgia law. The Justice Department has sued Georgia, claiming that the new voting laws violate the Civil Rights Act.

The real engine behind this is the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, which is headed by Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, an avowed anti-White and anti-Semitic racist who used to traffic openly in eugenic claims about Blacks' genetic superiority, and who has never disavowed her early assertions. Just as to a hammer everything is a nail, for Clarke, any outcome that is not to her liking is driven by anti-Black racism — and nobody in the Biden administration likes the fact that, moving forward, it's going to be harder to commit election fraud in Georgia.

Fox News summarizes what just happened:

The Justice Department on Friday filed a lawsuit against Georgia over the state's new voting law. The lawsuit will challenge several of the provisions in Georgia Senate Bill 202, according to the DOJ. "The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information." The provisions the DOJ will target include a ban on government entities from handing out unsolicited absentee ballots; fines on civic groups, places of worship and advocacy organizations groups for distributing follow-up absentee ballots; shortening absentee ballot deadlines to 11 days before Election Day and more, according to a press release. "The right to vote is one of the most central rights in our democracy and protecting the right to vote for all Americans is at the core of the Civil Rights Division's mission," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke for Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said. "The Department of Justice will use all the tools it has available to ensure that each eligible citizen can register, cast a ballot, and have that ballot counted free from racial discrimination. Laws adopted with a racially motivated purpose, like Georgia Senate Bill 202, simply have no place in democracy today."

Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, who was happy to dismiss President Trump's claims about significant voting anomalies in November, is probably wishing he could walk that position back, because he's not pleased:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply criticized the Department of Justice and Biden administration on Friday for suing his state over its new voting law. "Let me be clear: The Department of Justice lawsuit announced today is legally and constitutionally dead wrong. Their faults and baseless accusations are quite honestly disgusting," Kemp, a Republican, said at a news conference where he called the lawsuit a "politically motivated assault on the rule of law." The governor, who has championed and defended his state's voting law as common-sense election reform, said that the lawsuit was a product of Democrats' failure to pass the For the People Act this week and that the Biden administration was trying to force an "extreme agenda" on states. "I can't say I'm surprised, the president and his administration, Stacey Abrams, and their far-left allies have lied about the Election Integrity Act from the beginning," he said.

Kemp is correct that the Biden administration is taking lawfare to a whole new level. This is not a case of special interest groups going after a single industry, which is bad enough. Instead, this is the entire weight of the federal "justice" machine bullying states to comply with a bad, unconstitutional law that rightly couldn't get through Congress.

Image: Kristen Clarke (cropped) by Senate Democrats. CC BY 2.0.