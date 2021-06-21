The Daily Mail headline: ‘Trump was RIGHT!’

Now that six months have passed since Donald Trump was forced out of the White House by a man who might go down in history as the Great Pretender, we’re starting to see a certain headline (or variations thereof) with increasing frequency: “Trump was right!” This most recent iteration is about California’s work to prevent another fire season as bad as the ones in 2018 and 2020. It turns out that California is now following President Trump’s prescription, which was to thin out forest undergrowth to diminish the fuel. But Trump’s been right about several more things and I’m sure there will be more to come.

Regarding the new firefighting strategy in California, the Daily Mail, which tells the truth in a way America’s drive-by media long since abandoned, isn’t shy about giving credit where credit is due:

Trump was RIGHT! California will spend $500 MILLION this year to thin its 33 million acres of forests to lessen the chance of wildfires - after former president was laughed at in 2018 for suggesting raking the woodland floor [snip] California is adopting former Donald Trump‘s plan to thin out the state’s 33 million acres of forests with controlled burns and raking the woodland floor - after state officials essentially laughed off the former president’s idea a few years ago. Trump had suggested in 2018 that the Golden State start sweeping its forest floors of debris that often aids in the spread of wildfires. But by Aug. 2020, at the peak of the state’s wildfire season, his suggestion became an ultimatum when he withheld wildfire financial aid on the basis of California’s failure to clear its forests of dead trees, branches and leaves, Politico reported at the time. Now, California is putting Trump’s plan into practice statewide as groups of 12-person crews set about a $500 million effort to thin the state’s forests with controlled burns and sweeping the forest floors of pines, redwoods and firs, according to a recent Bloomberg report. ‘I see again the forest fires are starting,’ Trump said at the 2020 rally in Pennsylvania. ‘They’re starting again in California. I said, you gotta clean your floors, you gotta clean your forests — there are many, many years of leaves and broken trees and they’re like, like, so flammable, you touch them and it goes up (in flames).’

Yup, Trump was absolutely right and, if California had listened in 2018, it could have saved a lot of damage in 2020. But of course, on the left, throughout Trump’s four-year term, Democrats could not admit that he was right about anything.

On June 12, Trump emailed out a list of all the things that he has said or done that have been proven to be true after he was driven from office:

Since that June 12 email, and in addition to the forest fire prevention plan, Trump’s been proven right about a few more things:

1. Trump said that there were dirty dealings in Georgia’s election, at which point the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger insisted that everything was above board. We know now that Raffensperger received real-time information about profound irregularities and, suddenly, Raffensperger is admitting that there were serious problems.

2. Trump said Michael Avenatti was a con man. Prosecutors in Manhattan are recommending an eight-year prison term for him so serious were his offenses.

3. Trump said he was the one keeping CNN afloat. He was right.

And let me remind you of one more thing: There was nothing “abnormal” about Trump’s presidency. He didn’t speak in polished, orotund, meaningless, and dishonest phrases like his immediate predecessor, but he was a spectacularly good president who put the American people first. What was abnormal was the Democrat response to him – especially the response by the drive-by media, which deliberately and dishonestly painted him as a madman, even as they’re working now to take the derelict and demented Biden and pretend he’s a statesman.

IMAGE: A victorious Trump, tweeted from his since-deleted Twitter account.