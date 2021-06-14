The Biden administration is fundamentally transforming the military

For decades, the most trusted institution in America has been our military. It's been colorblind and completely apolitical. Young men and women join it, where they learn institutional discipline, self-discipline, and useful skills, all in the service of our country. However, in a mere six months, the Biden administration has launched an all-out attack on the integrity of the American military. While Obama was obsessed with LGBT representation in the military, Biden is taking it to the next level by bringing in Critical Race Theory and openly seeking to purge Republicans and Trump supporters.

At Power Line, David Horowitz, John Perazzo, and Mark Tapson wrote at some length about what's happening. It's a long essay, but the first five paragraphs will give you the flavor and, I'm sure, send you running to read the rest:

No institution in America — from government offices to schoolrooms to corporate boardrooms and beyond — is safe today from the poisonous racism of Critical Race Theory and the "1619 Project" which posit that United States history is rooted in slavery and white supremacy, and that "whiteness" is an incurable disease. The institution whose subversion poses the greatest threat to our national security is the military, now overseen by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a determined advocate of these repulsive anti-American views. Austin has required both Critical Race Theory and the 1619 Project as core elements of the Pentagon's military training programs — concealing their sinister agendas under the innocuous-sounding "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion" label. He has ordered a purging of the military ranks of what he calls "extremists," defined as opponents of these noxious views and supporters of Donald Trump and the Capitol protest of January 6th. This transformational focus of our military forces is the Biden administration's answer to the growing threat of a heavily-militarized China — a purging of "whiteness" and patriotic pride from the ranks of our frontline defenders. Lloyd Austin III was nominated in late 2012 for CENTCOM commander by President Barack Obama, who openly sought the "fundamental transformation" of America, and spent his eight-year tenure politicizing the military command. When Austin retired from active duty with the U.S. military in 2016, Austin was a four-star general. He spent the next few years in the private sector as a founder and/or board member of various corporations until last December, when President Biden nominated him for the position of U.S. Secretary of Defense. The Senate subsequently confirmed Austin on January 22 by a vote of 93-2, making him the first black Defense Secretary in American history, and also the most radical — even though most black Americans are patriots and are not radical. Austin was a natural choice for an administration that seems to value the skin color, gender and politics of its appointees over all other characteristics, and — like the President, the Vice President, and the Democratic Party generally — views America as a nation so scarred by its racist history that nothing short of a radical transformation would make it worthy of celebrating and defending. Like Obama, Austin is intent on transforming the American military with dangerous consequences for the 330 million Americans it is its mission to defend. During Austin's Senate confirmation hearing on January 19, he vowed to rid the U.S. military of the many "racists and extremists" that allegedly have infiltrated it. "The job of the Department of Defense is to keep America safe from our enemies," he said. "But we can't do that if some of those enemies lie within our own ranks."

Just to give more context to what you'll read at the Power Line link, news recently broke that troops are speaking out about an Army officer who denigrated White men:

An Army commander is under not-so-friendly rhetorical fire from troops outraged at comments the officer reportedly made denigrating white men as a class. The episode has prompted a formal investigation and reinvigorated a debate over whether the Biden administration is imposing a leftist agenda on the military. Social media pages for a soldiers' network reported the comments in Tuesday posts on Instagram and Facebook. The posts alleged Lt. Col. Andrew Rhodes, a new battalion commander at Fort Carson, Colo., told his troops: "If you're a white male, you are part of the problem."

It's likely that the troops are accurate. Certainly, Lt. Col. Rhodes's now-deleted Twitter page has him describing himself as a "Fervent anti-racist & anti-sexist." In other words, he's a social justice warrior steeped in Critical Race Theory, who loathes himself, for he is a White male, and who is trying to imbue his troops with that same self-loathing:

Just a hint to the military: You cannot have an effective military if the troops hate their country, themselves, and each other. And while that's clearly what the Biden administration seeks to create in the American military, some small part of me hopes that there is at least a pocket of courage in the Pentagon that will see politically placed officers push back.

Image: Lt. Col. Andrew Rhodes's now-deleted Twitter page.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.