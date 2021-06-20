Shameless: Biden shows up to mass as communion issue rages

So as the bishops of the Catholic Church debate whether to give abortion-enabler Joe Biden communion as a Catholic in good standing, Joe Biden and his once-divorced wife showed up for mass as the press stood by.

According to the Daily Mail:

President Joe Biden attended Mass on Saturday afternoon near his Delaware home ignoring a growing controversy as U.S. Catholic bishops try to block him receiving Communion because of his liberal stance on abortion. He walked through the churchyard of St Joseph on the Brandywine before entering the church for its 4pm service. He is a regular at the church when spending the weekend in Wilmington, and it was a familiar moment on a day marked by heartbreak. [Death of one of their dogs.]

Biden made sure to answer one reporter's shouted question with his own stance on the issue:

For his part, Biden dismissed the bishops' move on Friday. 'That’s a private matter, and I don’t think that’s going to happen,' he told reporters at the White House when asked the possibility that he and other politicians could be denied Communion.

Which is a little arrogant, given that he wouldn't exactly know unless someone among the bishops is leaking to him. It's in the same vein as Democrat clowns "daring" the bishops to deny wonderful-them communion, too. LifeNews described his attitude as "defiant" and "smug."

It's actually a bit of a moot point in that Biden is married to a divorced woman whose spouse is still living, a hardline 'no' for communion, although one wouldn't be surprised if the bishops broke their own rule and gave it to him while going hardline and denying it only to the little guys.

The problem here is that Biden wears his Catholicism on his sleeve as a means of personally profiting, a means of reaping votes. He's using his membership in the Church to advance his political power. Joe Biden being Joe Biden, fully in the control of spinners, it's quite likely someone at the White House press office called in the Daily Mail to cover his attendence at mass as a way to tell voters he was a "devout Catholic," just as his spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, told us.

He may well have been trying to reap political hay off the controversy around him.Then, during the week, he doesn't just hold anti-life views, but he uses his government power to act on them.

The bishops themselves are three quarters in favor of keeping Biden off the communion list, but a vocal minority, such as Bishop Robert W. McElroy of San Diego, a devout leftist, say the bishops shouldn't "politicize" the matter. By his logic, Hitler, who was raised Catholic, would be fine by him to get communion, too.

Pope Francis's minions in the Vatican are problematic, too, claiming that communion is a "hospital for sinners" which is perfectly correct long-standing Church teaching. Where their logic runs aground is that Joe Biden doesn't think he's any sort of sinner for his abortion-promoting presidency, so that wouldn't include him. Biden's openly stated that he "disagrees" with Church teaching, for one thing, which means he's fine with what he does and thinks the rest of us are wrong.

The Biden-side bishops continue their problematic logic by arguing that it would be quite a task to exclude from communion every Catholic who believes as Biden does in the "right" to kill an unborn baby. Many Catholics may think that, but Biden goes a lot further. He's a man of action on this, not just a mere voter with anti-Catholic views. According to LifeNews, he's done these things all by executive action, ruling by fiat instead of representative democracy, to ensure that abortion be made more available than ever:

An Executive Order issued January 28th repealing the pro-life Mexico City Policy that had been reestablished and expanded by the Administration of President Trump.

On the same day, President Biden issued an Executive Order that began the process of overturning the Trump Administration’s “Protect Life Rule” on Title X. That rule ensured that Title X family planning money did not flow to abortion providers and that everyone receiving Title X funds would not refer for abortion. In March, HHS announced it will repeal the Protect Life Rule by the end of the year.

President Biden signed the $1.9 Trillion Reconciliation Package which includes billions of dollars available for taxpayer-funded abortions.

President Biden’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended protections established for women undergoing chemical abortions, such as seeing the abortionist in person. The in-person requirement is vital because it ensures that complications, such as an ectopic pregnancy, are ruled out in advance of a woman undergoing a chemical abortion. Mifepristone, the “abortion pill,” has no impact on an ectopic pregnancy which is a life-threatening medical condition.

President Biden nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who was confirmed by the Senate, to head HHS. Becerra’s support of abortion on demand for any reason and at any time during pregnancy, as well as his campaign against pregnancy help centers, is extensive and well documented.

President Biden’s National Institutes of Health (NIH) reversed Trump-era fetal tissue requirements. In its internal research, NIH will again fund research using tissue from aborted babies. It will also no longer convene the Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board, established under President Trump that was designed to review extramural research grant applications.

Though he long supported the Hyde Amendment in the past, as a presidential candidate, President Biden flip-flopped in 2019. President Biden is now on record in support of eliminating the Hyde Amendment which prevents the use of federal funds to pay for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. Named after its original sponsor, pro-life Congressman Henry Hyde, the original amendment was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1976. It was estimated that before the Hyde Amendment took effect, approximately 300,000 abortions were paid for by Medicaid programs each year.

He's the most pro-abortion U.S. president ever.

So now the shameless usurper has decided to play Mr. Catholic by showing up for mass. Why this gets any coverage whatsoever is obnoxious in the extreme. Biden isn't changing any. He's telling the Church that it needs to change its views and open the gates to abortion as a free for all, not him. That's the hallmark of arrogance and conceit. Why is this bounder undermining the cause of life in the Church at all?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License