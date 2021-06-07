Repulsive Brian Williams dishonors D-Day veterans by comparing them to Antifa (courtesy of the Lincoln Project)

I am almost speechless. Are there any entities in the realm of politics more disreputable than serial fabulist Brian Williams and the pedophile-harboring Lincoln Project?

Closing his June 6 MSNBC broadcast, Brian Williams broadcast a Lincoln Project video comparing the heroes of June 6, 1942, to Antifa. With a straight face.

God bless the Greatest Generation and save them from such dishonor of their memory.

Fred T at The Right Scoop puts it well:

I don't know if I have the words to express to you my horror and disgust at seeing this clip. It is tantamount to blasphemous, a betrayal of true heroes, sullying and dirtying their memory for a quick adrenaline rush of snotty, nasty, smug needling. It uses the DEATHS of Allied forces fighting to save the world from a murderous, genocidal dictator waging a rampaging campaign of horror across the face of the earth as a PROP to try and "get MAGA's goat" or needle Trump and Trump supporters.

I still can't understand why anyone would rely on Brian Williams for anything.

Photo credit: Rumble video screen grab.

