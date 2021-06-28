Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warns of 'hysteria' on soaring violent crime incidents

Violent crimes are soaring in places like New York City. The left has called for defunding the police, and as leftist politicians bow down to them, police are retiring in droves.

What does the queen of the far left have to say now that the news is getting out?

All that far-left socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can offer is: Don't be hysterical.

According to Fox News:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D, N.Y., has expressed concern that recent headlines referring to spikes in crime across U.S. cities are stirring up "hysteria." "We are seeing these headlines about percentage increases," Ocasio-Cortez said during a conversation with New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman over Zoom. "Now, I want to say that any amount of harm is unacceptable and too much, but I also want to make sure that this hysteria, you know, that this doesn’t drive a hysteria and that we look at these numbers in context so that we can make responsible decisions about what to allocate in that context."

Which is really pretty ... Marie-Antoinette, actually, given the $2 billion she voted in favor of for her level of her own personal security in Congress, as Fox noted, later down in the report.

And even more amusingly, it's projecting, given her own record of hysteria. Remember this?

I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out.



Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed.



In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign. https://t.co/4mVREbaqqm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

And all her "therapy" and "trauma" and tears and flapdoodle? She wasn't even in the building when the Jan. 6 fracas happened.

Compare and contrast to being pushed in front of an oncoming subway in New York City based on being Asian. Or robbed and looted as real rioters get let off. Or being shot at in a police car.... The list of crimes in New York goes on and on and on.

The real story here that Ocasio-Cortez is trying to minimize as "hysteria" and sweep the problem under the rug, just as the actual alarm is being felt at places like the New York Times and obviously on the much of the left, where pro-police mayoral candidate Eric Adams, is holding a commanding lead in the ranked-choice voting election, which will likely be determined by July 12.

According to Paul Mirengoff at Power Line:

The New York Times reports that crime is starting to worry “progressives” — not the phenomenon, but the politics of it. I don’t know whether progressives in general are worried, but the ones at the Times sure are. This Times article focuses on the success of Eric Adams in the Democratic mayoral primary. The Times frets that the winner of the race (at least in terms of the popular vote) “focused much of his message on exposing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of ‘Black and brown babies’ and were pushed by ‘many young, white and rich’ people.” That’s hitting awfully close home for the New York Times. The Times acknowledges that Adams’ message resonated with Black and Latino voters, constituencies upon which Democrats depend. It quotes Hakeem Jefferson, a Stanford political science professor. In Jefferson’s view, there’s a disconnect between these voters and the Democratic left. Says Jefferson, “the middle black voter is not AOC and is actually closer to Eric Adams.” Bernie Sanders, who unsuccessfully courted black voters in two separate campaigns, would probably agree, at least privately.

Those black and Latino voters voted for Ocasio-Cortez in her district in the Bronx and Queens in 2020 ... but they flooded to Adams in this particular election, giving Adams his surprise showing, which will likely end in victory. That't some kind of sea change, and it's the result of the left's demonization and defunding of police. Most criminals caught by police who are black are not helpless victims of police 'racism,' but in fact are the result of someone in the black or brown community who became a victim and called the cops on them.

That inconvenient fact doesn't mesh with Ocasio-Cortez's world vision about defunding the police and ending prisons as she waxes about with the best of them, and it's not at all surprising. As Adams said: It's a rich whitey thing to inflict crime on people of color. Ocasio-Cortez is basically one of them. Unlike her voters, she was raised in a rich, white neighborhood north of the Bronx, and not in the place where the crime is occurring and the voters are responding. Her perspective is identical to that of the rich white wokester cited by Adams in the Mirengoff piece. She's as elite and out of touch as the rich whites because that's all she knows.

So naturally, she plays the comic role of trying to shunt the problem aside with phony claims about "hysteria." That's something men do to shut women up, as lefties say. There she goes, playing insensitive white again, claiming to be Miss Probity and warn against 'hysteria.'

The problem is mostly hers, as the Adams voters come in large numbers from her congressional district. She's up for re-election again in 2022, and she's basically a fool to be talking like this given that the Adams revolution is right at her doorstep. From our point of view, keep talking, bozo. New York's voters are listening carefully these days.

Image: Screen shot from shareable Vogue video posted on YouTube, filtered with FotoSketcher.