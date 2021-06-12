RedState has a new exclusive about the Chinese military and COVID

Last week, RedState reported that the Defense Intelligence Agency had for some months been working with a legitimate, high-level Chinese defector who knew about the Chinese military’s work on bioweapons. Worse, the DIA had refused to let other alphabet agencies know about the defector because they were concerned about Chinese agents having infiltrated those other agencies. Now, RedState’s Jennifer Van Laar is back with more: (a) the virus was deliberately leaked from a Chinese military lab and (b) that possibly compromised alphabet agencies have covered this up for a year.

On September 13, American Thinker wrote about a video out of England in which Dr. Li-Meng Yan stated that she had done virus research in China and had analyzed the COVID virus. She was certain that the virus was manmade. Soon after, Tucker Carlson had Dr. Yan on his show, bringing her assertions to a broad swath of the American public.

PolitiFact (among others) claimed that Yan’s was a “debunked” theory. On May 17, PolitiFact was forced to update its debunking:

When this fact-check was first published in September 2020, PolitiFact’s sources included researchers who asserted the SARS-CoV-2 virus could not have been manipulated. That assertion is now more widely disputed. For that reason, we are removing this fact-check from our database pending a more thorough review. Currently, we consider the claim to be unsupported by evidence and in dispute. The original fact-check in its entirety is preserved below for transparency and archival purposes. Read our May 2021 report for more on the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Now, according to RedState’s Van Laar, the DIA’s vetted defector is confirming everything Dr. Yan said:

Technical details provided by the defector, RedState is told, were given to scientists (who were not told how that information was given to the government) who then re-analyzed data from published sources in conjunction with the new data and concluded that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was engineered. And, the defector was able to confirm numerous non-public details Yan provided the US government.

What Van Laar also says is that, not only did the Chinese create this bioweapon, but it was “deliberately released.” It was an act of war.

The FBI, says Van Laar, has known most of this for more than a year and, even as the disease was rampaging through the world, did nothing. However, some members of Congress, including Rep. Matt Gaetz, were briefed on the story, which is why Gaetz grilled FBI director Christopher Ray in Congress on Thursday. (The fact that Gaetz knew makes me wonder if the FBI’s investigation accusing Gaetz of underage sex trafficking was meant to silence him.)

Gaetz’s questions (some of which Van Laar quotes) pushed Wray to explain why the FBI didn’t make an effort to investigate Dr. Yan’s claims when she arrived in America in April 2020. She was more than willing to talk but the FBI ignored her. The FBI, instead, relied on EcoHealth Alliance’s Peter Daszak. Daszak is the gain-of-function (“GOF”) advocate through whom Anthony Fauci funneled taxpayer money to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, and he was the one who got together a cabal of scientists to claim that the virus was natural.

I urge you to read Van Laar’s whole article. Then sit back and think long and hard about the federal government, the media, the medical establishment, Big Tech, and Democrat-run state and local governments across America in the past 18 months. What we know is that:

China was doing dangerous bioweapons research,

A virus left that lab, either deliberately or carelessly,

China ended travel within China while encouraging travel from China to the rest of the world,

Trump got lambasted for trying to shut Chinese travelers out of America,

Anthony Fauci lied about GOF research, about masks, and about the potential efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, which Trump had suggested might work,

The medical establishment (which hews left) shut down hydroxychloroquine as “dangerous” despite its safe use for decades,

Democrat governors and local leaders used lockdowns as an excuse to close houses of worship,

Democrat governors shunted COVID sick patients into nursing homes, where the most vulnerable people lived,

Democrats used lockdowns to destroy Main Street and grant monopolies to huge conglomerates, especially Amazon,

Democrats drastically increased their police power during the past year,

Democrats encouraged overcounting COVID deaths (and a concurrent undercounting of flu deaths),

Overcounting or not, it’s clear several hundred thousand Americans died from COVID,

Democrats are trying to force everyone to get vaccinations and to ignore evidence that vaccinations are unnecessary for people who are naturally immune and potentially dangerous to young people, and

President Trump, who was cruising for reelection, watched his beautiful economy get destroyed and found himself accused of being a mass murderer, even though he closed the border, massively mobilized America for medical supplies, got the vaccination ready in record time, and was right about hydroxychloroquine.

I don’t know about you, but with the latest information, I feel like there’s something very bad going on and that America and Trump supporters got the short end of the deal.

IMAGE: Xi Jinping reviews China’s military might. YouTube screen grab.