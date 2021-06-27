Raucous overflow rally crowd greets Trump in Ohio as he looks great and savages Biden’s record

Technically speaking, Donald Trump is a loser. After all, it’s Biden who’s occupying the Oval House. But let’s not get entangled in technicalities. Forty-one percent of Americans believe that Trump actually won the election and that Biden’s ascension was the result of fraud, with over half of Republicans holding that belief. And as Biden has managed, remarkably swiftly, to destroy the border, the economy, the military, education, and more, worried patriots are redoubling their support for Trump. So, when Trump, the man who didn’t win, calls a rally, thousands upon thousands of people show up. And the people who attended the rally in Wellington, Ohio, got vintage Trump.

The red-capped crowd filled the stands and the overflow area:

A view from the overflow area… https://t.co/rI5kDR2AHo — Election Wizard (@Wizard_Predicts) June 27, 2021

Just to put that in perspective, when Biden showed up in Columbus, Ohio, three months ago, the venue was practically deserted – and no, I’m not going to believe you if you tell me that was just because of COVID. This was a man who allegedly received 81 million votes:

81million vote getter Joe Biden arrives to welcome by about two dozen supporters at The Ohio State University in Columbus. Must credit. pic.twitter.com/j1ke9pUMcJ — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) March 23, 2021

Trump was in fine form, to tell the truth. The Biden administration, he rightly said, is a catastrophe, with crimes and murders soaring, police departments gutted, a flood of illegal aliens over our once “perfect” borders, business booming for drug cartels and human traffickers, left-wing indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in schools and the military, inflation, and, of course, China, Russia, and Iran humiliating America. However, America’s salvation, he said, will come from patriots voting as never before in the midterms:

TRUMP: "After just five months the Biden administration is already a complete and total catastrophe. I told you."



pic.twitter.com/bp3upb7Hwm — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 27, 2021

Trump stood up for his friend Rudy Giuliani, whose livelihood the appellate division of the New York Supreme Court took away for “wrong think.” Trump rightly said that this action is bigger than Giuliani. It is, instead, a “very, very dangerous time for our country.”

Donald Trump defends @RudyGiuliani: "He was the greatest Mayor in the history of [New York City] ... and this is the way they treat him."



"It's a very very sad, and very very dangerous time for our country." pic.twitter.com/Vz2CvLjtNd — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 27, 2021

Trump has been paying attention to what’s going on in the military with “woke” generals who have become “weak and ineffective leaders.” The midterm matters because that’s the only way in the near future to get Critical Race Theory out of the military:

TRUMP: "You see these generals lately on television? They are 'woke.'"



"The military brass have become weak and ineffective leaders, and our enemies are watching, and they're laughing. We need a Republican Congress to ban Critical Race Theory." pic.twitter.com/F0ck0ntZqz — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 27, 2021

In a moment that was just classic, Trump riffed because the TelePrompter was swaying in the wind, making it impossible to read. He didn’t care. Unlike a certain Pretender in the White House, Trump’s got enough in his head to speak without a TelePrompter:

Despite the grim state into which Biden has plunged the nation, Trump was his usual optimistic self. He believes that, with the midterms and beyond, Americans will reassert themselves and with that will come a return to pro-American policies: secure borders, the end of China, the restoration of free speech, the end of Critical Race Theory, and a resurgence of all the things that Trump was working on when he was in the White House. As always, Trump sees victory ahead:

TRUMP: "The people of this land will not be ruled and talked down to by corrupt politicians, petty tyrants, left-wing bullies or socialist bureaucrats in a place called Washington DC."



"This country does not belong to them. It belongs to you, the American people." pic.twitter.com/FrvNfrKmAg — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 27, 2021

I don’t know if Trump is planning to run again in 2024. I worry about his age, but if he wins the primary, you can bet your bottom dollar I’ll vote for him. Alternatively, he may want to be a kingmaker and I’ll still for whomever he supports. What’s apparent is that Trump wants to see America and Americans win. And if his Ohio rally is an indication, that’s what Americans still want too.

IMAGE: Trump at the Ohio rally. YouTube screen grab.