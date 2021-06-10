Pathetic: Just 12 Democrats vote to condemn Ilhan Omar for equating U.S. military and Israel with Taliban

Democrats are a mess.

Unable to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar for her anti-Semitic tropes (without watering their resolution down with a condemnation for all forms of hate) in 2019, they're now crapping out a second time by failing to condemn her for equating the U.S. military (and Israel) to the Taliban.

Which has a funny sound to it, given that she otherwise seems to like the Taliban, but this was a statement aimed at offending Americans.

She tweeted it this way:

We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice. pic.twitter.com/tUtxW5cIow

'Seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S.'? She seems to be smoking something or perhaps drinking deep from terrorist propaganda. Her wokester pals in the U.S. military are no different from the Taliban committing atrocities? Something here doesn't compute.

Omar hasn't changed a bit in all these two years of her nonsense. What's appalling is that Democrats haven't either.

They're going downhill like a bus with no brakes. They're facing a wipeout in the 2022 midterms, and they still can't correct course. We all know that Omar's statement is garbage, and we also know that on at least some level, they do, too.

But they can't stop themselves. A mere twelve of them voted to condemn, most of them swing-staters -- the Daily Wire has a hall of honor here:

Reps. Brad Schneider (IL), Jake Auchincloss (MA), Ted Deutch (FL), Lois Frankel (FL), Josh Gottheimer (NJ), Elaine Luria (VA), Kathy Manning (NC), Jerrold Nadler (NY), Dean Phillips (MN), Kim Schrier (WA), Brad Sherman (CA), and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL) slammed Omar in a statement.

...who had this no-brainer resolution, sound in reasoning:

“Equating the United States and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is misguided,” they wrote. “Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one’s intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice.” “The United States and Israel are imperfect, and like all democracies, at times deserving of critique, but false equivalence give cover to terrorist groups,” they continued. “We urge Congresswoman Omar to clarify her words placing the U.S. and Israel in the same category as Hamas and the Taliban.”

The rest of them voted 'no.' That's Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Steny Hoyer, Karen Bass, Cheri Bustos, Joaquin Castro, Jim Clyburne, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- all of whom are otherwise branded in news stories as "powerful" Democrats. Yet they can't condemn Omar, for even the most obvious expression of hate. Many of them are all-in for funding the wokester military. Can they explain why they'd like to fund these Talibans? Nobody asking? Someone should ask.

What it tells us is two things. Even as Democrats face down terrifying internal polls showing that voters want them out, they still fear Omar even more. Nobody wants this viper in their nest as her next enemy, it seems. So they pretend nothing is happening.

Worse still, in the case of at least some, they completely agree with Omar. The U.S. military to them is nothing but Nazis. That too shows how low they've fallen as the public grows restless.

Either way, the sorry specter of just 12 Democrats, out of a House Majority of 219 Democrat seats, voting 'no' on a no-brainer resolution condemning equivocating the U.S. military with the filthy stinking Taliban reflects poorly on the party itself and its leadership. It's almost as if ... Omar herself, is its leader.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr (cropped) // CC BY-SA 2.0

