Oxford student who got the queen's portrait cancelled is a rich American straight from the D.C. swamp and Silicon Valley princeling class

British people were appalled at the news that Oxford University was "cancelling" their beloved Queen Elizabeth II. Someone in the student or faculty lounges of Magdalen College demanded that the portrait of Queen Elizabeth, no less, be taken down from one of the common rooms. According to NPR, he called a vote because "depictions of the monarch and the British monarchy represent recent colonial history," according to the minutes from the debate that the local media reported. Then the rest of them voted 'yes.'

Who the heck was this moron? It's pretty obvious to anyone that the queen has gone all out to be kind and welcoming to people of all backgrounds, no matter what their politics or skin color, taking in all kinds of nonsense and waving gracefully, and she's done this over a very long lifetime. That's what she gets now?

Turns out it was a spoiled rich lordling, from the American elites, in the U.S., a spawn of the Washington, D.C. swamp no less.

The New York Post got the goods on him:

Now it has emerged that the man leading the movement to take down the portrait was not even British, but from Washington, DC — only adding to the outage. Katzman is the son of commercial lawyer Scott Katzman, 65, who lives in a DC mansion worth more than $5.5 million, according to the Mail. He previously attended the $48,000-a-year Sidwell Friends School, a historic Quaker private college — where the Mail says he “likely” counted former President Barack Obama’s 22-year-old daughter Malia as a contemporary. Her younger sister, Sasha, also went there, as did Nancy Reagan, Chelsea Clinton, President Biden’s grandchildren and the offspring of other presidents, including Theodore Roosevelt and Richard Nixon. His total education has cost at least $640,000, according to the Mail.

So here we have it -- the rich son of a left-wing lawyer in the states is busy trying to re-make England more to his liking, more like, say, Minneapolis or Palo Alto, or maybe the Google campus, a duplicate of the kinds of places he likes better back home.

Ahem. Speaking of colonialism... Who's the colonializer now?

Back in the old days, kids used to go to college to learn things, not tell other people what they should think.

If they went abroad, they went to learn about their new country and appreciate its many different things, too. This kid's juvenile insistence on getting rid of the queen's portrait, that of a person who had nothing personally to do with colonialism and often went overboard to make things better for the denizens of the old colonial empire states, which frequently became Marxist dumps and dictator hellholes when left to their own devices, makes no sense whatsoever. Worse still, it grossly offends the Brits. In Oxford, there's a famous and significant guide between the "town and gown," that is, between the working people of the city, and the academic community. This idiocy from a foreigner no less, for sure, will incense the "town." There's a reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, despite their rebellion against the royal family, never dared to criticize the queen, not because they wouldn't like to, but because they know the British public would despise them even more than they already do.

This doofus, who was said to be a computer science major from Stanford University, ought to be ensconced at Twitter or on Apple "campus" if he can't marvel at the British things that make Britain British, and the values that made Britain, Britain. One of them, like it or not, is the queen, she didn't float in out of nowhere, she's part of an ancient tradition that has no comparable back in the states, and her institution is intricately linked to the people.

Back in the 1980s, I was an exchange student at Oxford University and it was only natural to just fall in love with the place. I didn't see it as my job to tell them to take down their statues and portraits. Being taught in a place where the lecture table was also the table where poet Gerard Manley Hopkins died on, or in the gardens where C.S. Lewis walked, or in the great Bodleian Library or on the famous "Bridge of Sighs" seen in the Brideshead Revisited television series, was something awesome, something wondrous, anyone at Oxford feels the same way and learns to love all the British ways and conventions and histories so very different from ours and recognize that Britain is a unique and wonderfully different country from our own. Madalen College, which is where this kid got the portrait removed, is the very campus where the great C.S. Lewis once lived and taught, a place of majestic Medieval architecture, a landmark tower, and the most beautiful green gardens of any of the campuses of the university, a lilac-fragranced redoubt unlike any other. Cecil Rhodes, who was Mr. Pith Helmet Imperialist Himself, got to stay in his niche at nearby Oriel College, as the denizens there managed to ensure, (though the Rhodes-haters are still trying) but the portrait of the sitting monarch of the U.K. at Magdalen by this ignoramus's logic, somehow had to go.

What's wrong with this picture?

One thing is for sure here: It won't go over well with the Brits, who are fresh off Brexit, having won their independence from the European Union, and very much in a patriotic mood. Politicians cited in the Post story had nothing but negative remarks for the little punkling, and you can bet that 'the Ugly American' is now what springs to mind at the thought of this rube being at their school.