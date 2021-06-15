Obama pioneered illegal surveillances, searches and seizures

Democrats are making a big deal about a case of phone surveillance in the case of locating leakers in Washington from the Trump administration.

They forget, or just don't care, that it was they who pioneered the surveillance state.

The Obama/Biden used the Justice department to protect career criminal Hillary Clinton from prosecution and to target Trump and associates. When that happened, there was no outrage from Rep. Adam Schiff of the House intelligence committee, or from most of the media.

FBI honchos James Comey, Andrew McCabe, and others used a fake dossier from a foreign national, that was paid for by the DNC and Hillary campaign, when they lied to the FISA court in order to spy on and listen in to people who were working with Trump. Schiff and Congress didn't demand hearings with the attorney general and there was little outrage by the media which spent most of its time campaigning for Hillary and seeking to destroy Trump.

Not once did I hear House Speaker Nancy Pelosi say anything about Richard Nixon, nor did I hear Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer say this is what dictators would do.

People throughout the Obama/Biden administration's national security apparatus unmasked phone calls of people surrounding Trump and there was little to no outrage or hearings.

The Obama Justice Department entrapped Michael Flynn and others and there was no outrage.

The Obama/Biden Intelligence agencies even illegally listened in or spied on thousands of Americans for years and there was little to no outrage.

Report: Obama era NSA admits to years of illegal searches on Americans A bombshell report claims that the NSA, under then President Obama, conducted years of illegal searches of American's private data. The report appears in the online publication Circa and details how once-classified documents show how the spy agency failed to disclose the abuses. According to a previously classified report reviewed by Circa, one in 20 electronic communications by Americans were scooped up and kept by the NSA. The NSA admitted that the actions of the so-called 702 database potentially violated the fourth amendment protections of millions of Americans

I do not recall daily coverage of this massive corruption.

