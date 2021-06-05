NY Times op-ed by former Israeli official provides no solution to Middle East conflict

If Tzipi Livni, who was in the know as Israel's chief negotiator in the 2007 negotiations, was not able to make headwind with her Palestinian counterpart as she states in her New York Times op-ed, “There Is a Solution to the Israeli - Palestinian Conflict.” What makes her think she has the answers now - when she is not in the know? And if she knew the solution then, why didn't she use it?

The otherwise well-written article reiterates the near impossible task of peace as long as genocidal Hamas is in the equation. Deeper into the article, Livni fesses up that "frankly if I had another idea how to end the conflict, I would have adopted it." But that the recent Hamas war on Israel showed that a two-state solution was "as important as ever," she states.

Photo credit Tal Givony CC BY-SA 3.0

Right now, there are two Palestinian areas - Gaza and the West Bank - that have two Palestinian factions that would relish killing each other almost as much as they would relish killing Israelis. How is there supposed to be a peace deal? Hamas in Gaza won't magically go away - they are actually gaining steam to take over in the West Bank. That is why the West Bank Palestinian leader of Fatah, Mahmoud Abbas, cancelled recent elections which are 11 years overdue.

Livni wisely states that "Hamas is a radical Islamic terror organization that is fighting not to establish a Palestinian state but against the existence of Jewish "infidels" living in Israel." But if that is so, why all this postulating about solutions to the conflict when there is a huge impediment that isn't even interested in a state in the first place?