'Nothing to see here, move along': McCabe claims he's clueless about motive of Bernie Sanders–supporter who tried to kill GOP senators

Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who was fired for dishonesty, is showing his dishonesty (and callous coldness) once again.

According to Fox News:

Former Deputy FBI Director-turned-CNN pundit Andrew McCabe was slammed on Tuesday for asserting that the motive behind the 2017 shooting of Republican lawmakers is still unknown. Monday marked the four-year anniversary of the attack at a baseball field in Alexandria where top Republicans were practicing ahead of the congressional baseball game. The shooting nearly took the life of House GOP Whip Steve Scalise. James Hodgkinson, the shooter who was killed by police at the scene, was apparently a campaign volunteer for Sen. Bernie Sanders's presidential campaign and an avid viewer of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show" who left a heavy social media footprint. He allegedly had a list of names of Republican lawmakers in his pocket and asked a witness if the players on the baseball field were Republicans before he began his shooting rampage.

Here's what McCabe actually told some television host on CNN:

[W]hile discussing the rollout of Attorney General Merrick Garland's new efforts to combat domestic extremism, McCabe seemed perplexed by the DOJ boss's reference to the attack against Republicans. "[Garland] did it very carefully by saying the shooting by someone who committed the shooting only after he confirmed that the players were Republicans," McCabe said. "So, I think that reflects at the fact that the FBI still doesn’t exactly know what that shooter was up to. They never really uncovered the sort of detailed evidence that laid out a specific plot or an objective, but it is undeniable that he was targeting Republicans."

This is well within McCabe's character, given that he was fired from his FBI job for lying.

But it's also amazingly callous toward the victims of the shooting. It would be callous for any law enforcement officer in charge of an investigation to say that in the light of the evidence out there, no matter who the victims were, but in this case, the victims were Republicans, and the law enforcement officer closely linked to Democrats, so it seems to be selective and politicized justice.

Here is what near-murder victim Rep. Steve Scalise, a top Republican, had to say about it:

Unbelievable. Andrew McCabe says the FBI isn't sure why we were attacked playing baseball.



Seriously?



- The gunman came with a list of Republicans

- He verified we were Republicans before shooting

- He was in the Facebook group "Terminate the Republican Party”



A real mystery. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2021

The clues were right in front of McCabe's face, the would-be killer left them as a courtesy to McCabe and the entire FBI for their investigative convenience, and McCabe can't see them.

It's perfectly well known that the would-be killer was an unhinged leftist fully intent on killing Republicans. Imagine being one of the victims of that shooting and suddenly hearing that the FBI doesn't really know what happened or why the shooter did it. Feel confident in that investigation? Feel confident they'll catch the next one?

What's so hard about admitting the identity of the bad guy and vowing to be on the lookout for more crazy leftists and admitting that crazy leftists are a problem? McCabe's statement is redolent of the one that current FBI director Christopher Wray made last year, stating to Congress that Antifa is "an idea" and then pretending that these politically motivated violent thugs were not a problem either.

In saying what he's saying, McCabe is pretending the whole thing was just random senseless violence, nothing to see here, move along, even though the killer spelled out for the investigators what he intended to do and what he actually tried to do.

We sure as hell don't see that attitude in the bureau's investigation of the 1/6 incident, where the FBI focus is relentless and, in their minds, they know the motive perfectly. But when the victim is a Republican, somehow, motive becomes impossible to determine and therefore is best swept under the rug.

McCabe may not "know" Hodgkinson's motive, but based on his remarks, we all sure as hell know McCabe's motive.

What Hodgkinson did is embarrassing to the left, which is currently in power, and now bills itself as the big upholder of democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. In that instance, where a crowd got out of control owing to errors, forced and unforced, by the Capitol Police as the House and Senate ratified Joe Biden's fraudulent election victory, Democrats and Rep. Liz Cheney billed the whole thing as a grave and dreadful assault on democracy itself, worse than 9/11, given the supposed gravity of the moment that had been temporarily interrupted by the unruly crowd.

Yet this attempted mass assassination of a group of senators was a far more serious an attack on our representative democracy: it was someone who attempted to kill sitting congressmen elected by voters so that some others could take their place.

What better way to destroy representative democracy than to kill the leaders? In Colombia, during the 1990s, Pablo Escobar used this method to create a shambles of Colombia's representative democracy, once even blowing an airliner full of people with a targeted politician on it out of the sky. He nearly destroyed the country by doing what Hodgkinson did. Killing the leaders is how you kill a democracy. The leftist drug cartel kingpin in bed with leftist guerrillas was rightly considered a threat to the republic in that country, where, against humongous odds, a small unit of police took him down in a herculean effort in the early 1990s.

Those cops understood Escobar's motive very, very well, and that was why they were effective.

McCabe, though, likes to play Mr. Magoo and doesn't care if leftist shoot congressmen or not. One can only compare him to the bad cops in bed with Escobar and his corrupted Deep-State apparat embedded within that country who tried to thwart the effort to take Escobar down. A hero he is not.

Correction: Rep., not Sen. Scalise.