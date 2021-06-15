More peculiarities about Fulton County's audit timeline

Real Clear Investigations published an excellent article on Wednesday, reviewing circumstances around the pending vote audit in Fulton County, Georgia. In it, they quote poll workers who suspect batches of counterfeit, machine-bubbled ballots were counted in the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, one batch appeared to be printed on different card stock and bubbled in with toner ink rather than pen or paper, claims Suzi Voyles, a longtime poll manager. It was part of a bundle labeled “State Farm Arena,” the site where county officials were filmed scanning ballots by themselves in the middle of the night on Nov. 3, after telling observers to leave.

107 of the 110 ballots in that batch went for Biden and each of the 107 had identical down-ticket votes, Voyles told Real America’s Voice in a late May interview. The box they came in was wrapped in packing tape bearing the Georgia Secretary of State’s seal, but the tape was unsigned and there was no indication of who had sealed it.

Voyles thinks the ballots came from drop boxes, and it’s a matter of public record that those boxes were subsidized by Mark Zuckerberg with a $6.3 million grant to Fulton County through a shell organization under the guise of COVID relief. Zuckerberg’s boxes were unattended, outdoors and open to receive votes 24/7 through the evening of Nov. 3.

But Fulton County still has not provided chain of custody documents for the drop boxes, which means the ballots could have come from somewhere else. Voyles told RCI she thinks absentee votes were added for Biden “in a fraudulent manner” on election night, and she estimates there were 20,000 fraudulent ballots in Fulton County. That would be more than enough to swing Georgia.

Voyles told RCI the ovals of the batch in question appeared to be identical: all 107 Biden votes were bubbled in perfectly but for a small, crescent-shaped gap in the ink on the same spot in every oval. The ballots were “pristine,” with no oil marks or other signs of wear; they were mail-ins and they had no creases; “there was a difference in the texture of the paper” that she could feel.

As Jovan Pulitzer has explained, these allegations are simple to test for:

-you can identify the cardstock and where it came from by its composition; -folding a ballot leaves kinetic marks that can be identified by machine, and conversely the machine can tell you with certainty if the ballot has never been folded; -a machine can determine whether a bubble was filled in by hand or machine, and so can a person, if you magnify the marks.

The problem is that Fulton County, ground zero for the Georgia audit, is furiously resisting it – further underscoring the need for such an audit.

The sequence of events thus far and their close proximity to one another has been quite remarkable, and I don’t believe it’s been fully appreciated, even after many of the events have been publicized.

So let’s look at what’s happened.

On May 21, Superior Court Judge Brian Amero ordered 147,000 Fulton County ballots to be audited, declaring further that both sides would meet on May 28 at the warehouse where the ballots are being held to set procedure for their inspection.

But on May 27, Fulton County filed a series of last-minute motions to dismiss the case on grounds that they weren’t served by the petitioner and some other procedures weren’t met. The immediate effect of these motions was to delay the May 28 warehouse meeting.

On May 29, the warehouse was found unattended with the front door wide open and the alarm going off. Judge Amero in the May 21 hearing had ordered Fulton County to keep the warehouse under 24-hour watch, so this was a clear violation of that court order.

The plaintiff attorney, Bob Cheeley, has said he will file two motions of contempt against Fulton County for this. He asserts the door was left open to encourage a break in, and is attempting to obtain footage from the building security cameras.

Cheeley had contracted off-duty police officers as private security to watch the warehouse after the May 21 hearing because he didn’t trust Fulton County to follow the judge’s orders. It was his security detail who responded to the warehouse alarm – the police did not. Four hours later, a Fulton County official arrived to lock the door.

The police on duty (sheriff’s deputies) had abandoned their post for hours, driving off at around 4 p.m. – which was 20 minutes before the alarm went off. It would be generous to look at the timing of their departure and the alarm’s sounding and not assume a connection.

Preceding this, Fulton County had threatened to arrest Cheeley’s security guards if they kept using the warehouse parking lot, and then pressured Judge Amero (successfully) to make the off-duty officers park on the street.

Allegedly, the reason given was that Fulton County workers felt “threatened” by Cheeley’s security parking there. This was in the aftermath of the George Floyd riots and the implication was that the workers, being black, feared for their safety because Cheeley’s security are cops and cops are racist.

The court is set to reconvene on June 21 to resolve Fulton County’s motions to dismiss. The county says the room containing the ballots was not “breached or compromised,” which is to be expected from them and means little.

Presumably these are the same Fulton County election officials who ran the ballots after telling observers to leave. They have since claimed that the reporters and poll watchers left on their own without being told to, which conflicts with Nov. 3 news reports.

As they scanned the ballots, these officials were recorded running single stacks of ballots multiple times through the scanner. One of them, Ruby Freeman, was filmed afterward admitting she did that as though it meant nothing, and describing how she did it. President Trump has claimed that 18,000 scanned fraudulent ballots were counted on the security footage, which is 5,000 more than Biden’s margin of victory in Georgia.

Freeman and the three other workers who manned the scanners were subpoenaed last week. That leaves the man in the red shirt, Fulton County registrations chief Ralph Jones, Sr., unaccounted for. Jones did not scan ballots, but he did help pull ballot boxes out from under the table. These boxes, whether or not they were actual ballot bins, were dragged to the tabulators immediately after the last observer exited.

Hopefully, phone records will be subpoenaed from the sheriff’s deputies who left their post with the warehouse open, and the sheriff.

I’ve read speculation that leaving it open was a deliberate interruption of the chain of custody meant to nullify future proceedings, but I’m more concerned about evidence being removed. The most likely scenario I can picture is Fulton County workers removing counterfeit ballots or other evidence and triggering the alarm afterward, to create the appearance that it could have been anyone.

At taxpayer expense, Fulton County has hired two of the best criminal defense attorneys in Georgia. They will fight vigorously to prevent their work from being audited, a sign of guilt if I’ve ever seen one.

Image: Warren LeMay, via Wikimedia Commons // CC0 1.0 / public domain