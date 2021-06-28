Make-a-Wish Foundation to grant wishes only to fully vaccinated terminally ill children

The push to indoctrinate intimidate vaccinate every last American, regardless of a rational risk-reward analysis continues unabated. The latest-- and most sinister-- example was provided by the Make-a-Wish Foundation, the organization that makes possible the realization of “life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

The nonprofit’s president and CEO, Richard Davis, recently announced via video that the charity will henceforth only grant wishes to terminally ill children-- and their family members—if they have all been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Davis noted that Make-a-Wish would require the critically ill children-- as well as any participants from the family-- to be two weeks past full vaccination before the foundation would grant them any wishes, specifically stating: "All wish participants, including your wish kid and any siblings, will need to be two weeks past completion of either a one-dose or a two-dose vaccine.”

Think about that. The charity won’t grant terminally ill children their wishes if they don’t get vaccinated.

We now suspect something hidden, something irrational or possibly even wicked, is behind the relentless drive to force everyone to accept an unvetted foreign substance into their bodies. These kids are going to die soon. They are just hoping to be granted their last wish. And authorities are telling them (and their families) that they must be vaccinated? That is nothing short of monstrous.

“Hi Bobby, what can we do for you today?”

“Well, I have inoperable cancer and I only have like three months to live, and I’d really love to go deep sea fishing once before I die.”

“Have you and your family been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus?”

“Umm, no, I guess not.”

“Sorry, no can do, buddy. But if you should all get vaccinated before you croak, we might be able to work something out.”

“Maybe my last wish is that I don’t have to be vaccinated.”

“Alright. Run along then. Next.”

What madness is yet to come, requiring recently deceased folks to be vaccinated before cremation?

Moreover, as far as I’m aware, the vaccines have not yet been approved for children under the age of 12. Does this mean Make-a-Wish will no longer be granting wishes to terminally ill kids under that age?

When the virus “escaped” from China, who knew totalitarianism would come with it?