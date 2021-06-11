Jews may be realizing that the Democrat party is not their friend

I have access to a Facebook group composed of strongly Democrat-voting Jewish Zionists. It has been fascinating over the past six months watching them coming to come to terms with the fact that, no matter how much Democrats talk about “white supremacists,” the only hatred for Jews and Israel is coming from people affiliated with the Democrat party. This problem has accelerated for them in the wake of the recent fighting between Israel and her genocidal neighbors.

When I scroll through the Facebook page, more and more, these Zionist Democrats are posting things from conservative sites about the rising anti-Semitism in America or being forced to confront anti-Semitism in often celebrated members of their political party. Here’s a sampling of what’s they’ve posted about in just the past few days:

Several of them posted with approval Kathryn Wolf’s The Screamers, in which she explained that, beginning in 2019, she was trying hard to counter rising anti-Semitism in Durham, North Carolina (a city that gave over 80% of its votes to Joe Biden). Nobody in the Jewish community (which gave over 77% of its votes to Biden) wanted to acknowledge this problem. And since then, she says, anti-Semitism is exploding – and every place she named (New York City, Alameda County, Columbia University, Brown University) is a Democrat redoubt. Her point was that, at least in the circles in which she travels, if you're a Jew who fears anti-Semitism in America, “The cavalry is not coming. We are the cavalry.” In other words, your fellow Democrats will not save you when the anti-Semitic mob beats down your door.

These Zionist Jews were deeply upset a few days ago at the way Rep. Ilhan Omar put out a tweet accusing Israel of “crimes against humanity” and the perpetrators of “unthinkable atrocities.” Yesterday, though, they were pleased that the House’s Democrat leadership issued a legitimately good statement about Ilhan Omar’s deplorable equivalency:

However, what my Jewish friends didn’t mention is that only 12 Democrats out of the total of 219 Democrats in the House joined in.

On June 1, Joe Biden, the man my friends, like 77% of their co-religionists, desperately wanted in the White House, spoke in Tulsa. Although his focus was primarily on Blacks, he managed to throw in a nod to “the various hate crimes against Asian Americans and Jewish Americans.” And then Biden said something that made sense:

I didn’t realize hate is never defeated; it only hides. It hides. And given a little bit of oxygen — just a little bit oxygen — by its leaders, it comes out of there from under the rock like it was happening again, as if it never went away. And so, folks, we can’t — we must not give hate a safe harbor.

What my Jewish friends are slowly being forced to face is that the Democrat party is the one providing tanks of oxygen to anti-Semitism, and turning each college, university, city, and county that votes Democrat into a safe harbor for the haters.

IMAGES: Jews for Biden event poster. Jewish Democrats.