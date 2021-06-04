Is Kamala the best feminism can do?

One hundred years after women attained suffrage, the current political female zenith is someone who nervously cackles when she speaks on any topic, and is reticent to visit the very border she is charged with overseeing as a result of Biden's deliberate illegal immigration open arms policy. There were only two criteria for a Democrat vice presidential candidate in 2020: female and a minority. Of all the potential options, Democrats decided on an unpopular failed presidential candidate, whose time as a California attorney general was marked with abject racism against Black men who committed the "heinous" crime of smoking marijuana. No matter — she fit the identity politics the left now regards as qualifications for every possible position.

Prior to Kamala, the darling of the left was, and in many ways still is, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her greatest contribution to the political landscape was convincing the Democrat establishment to take seriously a nonsensical, prohibitively expensive "Green New Deal." The fact that the least accomplished member of Congress had that much pull on the left's platform speaks to the party's detachment from actual Americans' priorities. AOC's insistent socialist ideology helped cost Speaker Pelosi a sizable advantage in the congressional races this past election cycle. But who can forget Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's Oscar-worthy performance at the southern border, when she shed crocodile tears for the detained migrant children? She is now absent at the same border, where even more migrant children are held now that Biden is in the White House.

Joining the likes of AOC are a few other members of the "Squad": Reps. Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Omar (D-Minn.). The former just made ripping headlines by deriding and emphatically calling to defund all police officers. The latter committed immigration fraud to enter the U.S. and made fervent anti-Semitic quips. Both women have been caught palling around with members of terrorist groups: Rashida Tlaib with Hezb'allah affiliates and Ilhan Omar with Muslim Brotherhood representatives. If the entry bar for Democrat leadership is this low, that is a sad state of affairs for a political party that promotes "progressive" ideals. Since when are anti-Semitism and attacking law enforcement proud accomplishments?

Where is the future of Democrat female leadership headed? Hillary Clinton was not vastly likeable by the American people. Instead of building a platform for future female leadership in her party after her 2016 presidential loss, Mrs. Clinton spent four years on a whining and blame tour. During the 2020 Democrat primaries, Former rep. Tulsi Gabbard shone bright during the debates, but as a moderate, she was pushed aside by the DNC. The Arizona senior senator, Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), has been in office only since 2019, but she has made major waves by presenting herself as a moderate and thus attracting independents. Sadly, Sen. Sinema is not "woke" enough and not the correct skin color for her now socialist-leaning political party.

Republican women lead not with color or creed, but with actual accomplishments: from Ronna McDaniel, who, as head of the RNC, ushered in a win for President Trump in 2016 to Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who has successfully pivoted from the Republican party of yore to today's mostly Patriot base. And who can forget the Trump women? Ivanka Trump spearheaded women in the workforce initiatives, lobbied for expanded parental leave, and was heavily involved in investing in underserved female-led small businesses abroad. Lara Trump's campaign trajectory spanned from general assistance in 2016 to campaign communications manager in 2020. Lara is now being mentioned as a potential North Carolina gubernatorial candidate.

A daughter of two immigrants from communist countries, Rep. Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), a former N.Y. State Assembly member, handily won her seat against Rep. Max Rose and is now a powerful voice in Congress representing New York interests while pushing back against socialism. A record number of Republican women were elected in the previous election, all thanks to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.). As one of the youngest members of Congress, Ms. Stefanik not only was an integral part of former President Trump's unconstitutional impeachment trial attempt, but also, through her E-PAC, spearheaded recruiting Republican women to run for congressional seats. Thanks to her powerful efforts, Rep. Stefanik is currently the House GOP Conference chair.

The list of impressive Republican female leaders is not complete without mentioning Candace Owens, a former Democrat, who revolutionized the conversation around Black America and the Republican Party. Americans of all colors look at her as an inspiration and with her quick wit and passion; many would welcome her on a future presidential ticket.

Democrats may have the numbers — a great many more women in their ranks, but only the most extreme are being elevated to the national stage. With all the "progress," an old, cognitively challenged man was deemed more acceptable than any Democrat woman. The Republican Party will produce the first U.S. female president. She will be elected based on merit, and not due to the color of her skin or to fill any other woke-oriented boxes.

