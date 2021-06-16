In 2021, does anyone seriously believe blacks are oppressed?

President Obama's attorney general, Eric Holder, while in office, said the United States is "a nation of cowards" when it comes to race relations. He went on to say that, although there have been improvements in race relations, our country is still socially segregated. It was kind of odd to hear that from our country's first black A.G., appointed by our first black president. After all, tens of millions of whites voted for Obama against his opponent, John McCain, a white guy. Therefore, if more than half the nation wanted to be represented by a black man, wouldn't that indicate that racial barriers had been taken down? Add to that the fact that Obama was re-elected over another white guy when he bested Mitt Romney in 2012.

The irony of Holder's comments is that his boss became a racially divisive leader during his eight years in office. Moreover, five years after he left the White House, our country is dealing with black hatred toward whites on an unprecedented scale. Black Lives Matter, a group that openly hates whites, tell us we must not say "all lives matter" because that is racist language. In other words, the only lives that matter are black lives. Interestingly, that roguish gang of extortionists never comments on or actively works to deter the massive number of black lives lost, at the violent hands of other blacks, each year in major cities across the country.

Yet if a black thug is killed during an encounter with a white police officer, most often when resisting arrest, it's immediately leapt upon as a propaganda tool to bash all of white society. If BLM were really concerned about black lives, they'd be using some of their ill gotten cash to pay for ads that tell people to make their complaints at the police station or the courtroom, rather than in violent clashes on the street.

I learned a lot of things during my twenty years as a cop in NYC. Among them was that people who resist arrest are almost always doing so because they have a "yellow sheet," as we used to refer to lengthy arrest records; hence, they fear the longer sentences handed out to recidivists. Another lesson I learned is that everyone I arrested was "innocent."

When whites decry the overtly abusive comments about their skin color, their protestations are referred to as "white fragility," AKA racism. Whites who are perceived to have more of anything than blacks, they are called "privileged" — i.e., racists. One wonders how much privilege whites receive from such targeted programs as affirmative action. Undoubtedly, some readers of this column will call me a racist, since they don't have an intellectual argument to refute the contents. It's all part of the left-wing hustle, which seeks to control the conversation by muzzling opposition.

A couple of years ago, a black University of Georgia teacher's assistant grabbed headlines when he said, "Some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole." When questioned about his outrageous racism, Irami Osei-Frampong, said he didn't see why people got upset. Well, I think most rational people would say his vision is seriously impaired if he can't "see" how despicable a human being he is.

More recently, during a lecture at Yale University, psychiatrist Aruna Khilanani said she has fantasies about shooting white people. "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the world a f------ favor," she said. Again, irony suggests that this deranged shrink seek help from a psychiatrist.

Then we come to Critical Race Theory, a radical-left philosophy that found its way into many public schools. CRT teaches kids to hate their country and to judge their classmates based on their skin color. Furthermore, it tells black children they are permanently oppressed because of their skin pigment. In addition, there's the hackneyed canard emphasizing that whites are the reason for the misery of blacks. Thankfully, parents of all races are becoming aware of such extremist agendas and are fighting back.

I could go on and on with similar threats against whites, and they are numerous, but suffice to say that whites have been taking a lot of abuse. We haven't reached the point in which whites begin making similar vicious comments against blacks. Nevertheless, we keep hearing that blacks are oppressed. One can only imagine the backlash if a white professor said she fantasized about shooting blacks.

Fortunately, the overwhelming number of whites and blacks are not falling for the Machiavellian tactics of hate-filled nihilists. To quote Maya Angelou, "Hate has caused many problems for the world, but it has not solved one yet."

Image: Andy Witchger via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0.