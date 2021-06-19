Hong Kong calling the NBA for a little help

It's clear that the NBA is a big hit in China and I'm okay with that. We've also seen a lot of outrage from the NBA about police brutality in U.S. cities. Unfortunately, Lebron and pals are mute when it comes to regime brutality in China. This is the latest about Hong Kong:

Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers -- the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms. Police said they had evidence that more than 30 articles published by Apple Daily played a “crucial part” in what they called a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong. The newspaper said in a statement that the move left it “speechless” but vowed to continue its reporting and even invited other media outlets to watch the Friday editions roll off the presses, a show of its commitment to continue its work. Apple Daily has long been one of the most outspoken defenders of Hong Kong’s freedoms and in recent years has often criticized the Chinese and Hong Kong governments for walking back promises that the territory could retain those freedoms for 50 years after the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.

You mean that China does not respect the agreement it made over Hong Kong? Anyone surprised about that? Is Confucius Chinese?

Communist China is Communist China. Don't expect anything else.

The NBA is another story. The U.S. media should ask these questions of the "social justice warriors" dribbling on the court. Why aren't they calling on China to respect people marching peacefully? Maybe they are afraid that China will turn off the signal, not show their games, and hurt their salaries.

Image: Studio Incendo