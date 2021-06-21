High school blaring sexual identities over its loudspeakers

This story is about a week old, but it’s such a striking example of the way in which public schools have completely embraced leftist culture that it still deserves to be noted. A high school in New York’s rural Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District recently informed parents that school officials will literally be loudly disseminating information about sexual identity over the edifice’s loudspeakers each June day in honor of Pride Month.

The school released a statement proclaiming: “Each day on the announcements we will be talking about a different part of the LGBTQ+ community to help educate people on it.” Way to write a grammatically tone-deaf sentence, “educators.”

The ever-growing list of sexual identities and perversions that the LGBTQIIA+ movement/community embraces should make it easy for the school’s officials to generate a month’s worth of material. That point was easily illustrated by the first few definitions to which the school referred, according to PJ Media: “demi-girl, demi-boy, and demi-sexual.”

A quick check of webmd.com helps edify those of us old fuddy-duddies who aren’t particularly versed in all things demi:

Demisexual people only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person. They can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual, and may have any gender identity. The prefix “demi” means half — which can refer to being halfway between sexual and asexual. Demisexuality can be a type of graysexuality. A graysexual person may experience sexual attraction only rarely, or they may feel sexual attraction but aren’t that interested in sex. Demisexual people do not feel primary attraction — the attraction you feel to someone when you first meet them. They only feel secondary attraction — the type of attraction that happens after knowing someone for a while. Some people might use terms for other modes of graysexuality to refer to demisexuality. These include: Gray-A

Hyposexual

Semisexual

Low sexual intensity

Asexual-ish

Sexual-ish

Good thing we’ve queered, er, cleared that up!

Yes, that’s just what we need our educational system to do. What parent doesn’t approve of officials taking to a school’s P.A. system to bark out obscure sexual identities like a crazed Dr. Ruth Westheimer with Tourette syndrome?

First, there were “the birds and the bees.” (Too binary!)

Now there is sexual-ish.

Is that really an improvement?

IMAGE: Honeoye Falls-Lima High School. YouTube screen grab.