Google’s head of diversity strategy: Jews have an ‘insatiable appetite for war’

Alana Goodman of The Washington Free Beacon has uncovered a revealing blog entry dating from 2007, posted by Kamau Bobb, who currently serves as Google’s head of diversity strategy. At the time, Goodman writes, Mr. Bobb was “a research associate in technology at Georgia Tech, according to his LinkedIn.”

The post, which can be read in its entirety here, feigns sympathy for Jews as historic victims of oppression but castigates Israel’s self-defense against attacks then, just as Israel is derided for “disproportionate” self-defense efforts against rocket attacks on civilians coming from Gaza last month (and maybe this month after Hamas rebuilds its stockpile, courtesy of the mullahs of Iran).

Here is the concluding paragraph:

If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself. Self defense is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering others (sic). My greatest torment would be that I’ve misinterpreted the identity offered by my history and transposed spiritual and human compassion with self righteous impunity.

Read the whole thing for yourself and decide if Google's commitment to diversity entails bigotry.

As Ms. Goodman notes, Google has so far not responded to inquiries for comment.

