Fauci’s wife needs an investigation, too

Now that Dr. Anthony Fauci is feeling the heat for funding gain-of-function research at Wuhan Institute of Virology and covering it up, it’s time to scrutinize his wife. Christine Grady, MSN, PhD, is Fauci’s colleague at the National Institute of Health, where she serves of Chief of Bioethics and Head of Human Subjects Research at the NIH Clinical Center. According to the Center’s website, Grady's contributions are “primarily in the ethics of clinical research, including informed consent, vulnerability, study design, recruitment, and international research ethics, as well as ethical issues faced by nurses and other health care providers.”

In a gushing portrait, Vogue portrayed Fauci and Grady as “a medical power couple leading the fight against the virus.” But taxpayers might not be so effusive about Mr. and Mrs. Fauci’s “international research ethics,” and “study design,” now that America’s economy and liberties have been destroyed by the Chinese virus they funded.

Why was Grady ever placed in a position at NIH, where she was the final arbiter of the ethics of her husband’s experiments? If Fauci wanted to study gain-of-function research on lethal viruses, did he just need to roll over in bed and say, “Honey, is this OK?” to obtain “ethical” permission?

And has anybody ever given Americans an accounting of the money that the Faucis were incentivized to make from their decisions? In 2005, a British medical journal reported that Fauci and other NIH researchers were receiving royalties on their pharmaceutical discoveries for AIDS/HIV. “Dr. Anthony Fauci told the BMJ that as a government employee he was required by law to put his name on the patent for the development of interleukin 2 and was also required by law to receive part of the payment the government received for use of the patent. He said that he felt it was inappropriate to receive payment and donated the entire amount to charity.” Did he? Did anybody check? Which charity? It’s worth noting that Grady also was involved in the governmental response to AIDS, serving on President Reagan’s commission.

Now that we’re in the COVID apocalypse, are Fauci and his wife in line to receive millions from vaccines they approved? Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., founder of Children’s Health Defense, has soldiered on through constant online censorship to probe the safety record of vaccines for children. Kennedy had some choice words for Fauci in a recent interview, calling him an “absolute dictator” who turned NIH “into an incubator for pharmaceutical products…all he does is develop new drugs and get us addicted to them. Now, under his watch, we take more drugs than anybody in the world, we paid the highest prices for them, and we have the worst health outcomes, and that is all Tony Fauci.”

Kennedy also asserted that Fauci personally owns a piece of the Moderna vaccine, along with his researchers. “The Moderna vaccine – his agency owns half, but six of the top guys who work for him own pieces of that patent, so they will each get $150,000 a year for life for every patent that they own.” Is this information accurate? Can somebody please ask Fauci the next time he’s hauled in front of the Senate?

Fauci and Grady’s collaboration in America’s destruction is a story that needs to be told. To illustrate it, here’s the perfect photo:

Fauci with a pulled-down mask and his wife, enjoying themselves as their “scientific” directives lock down the country, isolate and imprison people with social distancing and masks, and destroy the economy. It’s time for Mr. and Mrs. Fauci to come clean.

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab (cropped)