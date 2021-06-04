Fauci's Napoleon complex

Anthony Fauci is a textbook case of "Napoleon Complex, " a theorized inferiority complex normally attributed to people of short stature. It is

characterized by overly-aggressive or domineering social behavior, such as lying about earnings, and carries the implication that such behavior is compensatory for the subject's physical or social shortcomings. In psychology, the Napoleon complex is regarded as a derogatory social stereotype.[1]

Indeed. Everyone now knows that Anthony Fauci is a fraud, an emperor with no clothes, a liar and a narcissist who is very likely responsible for tens of thousands of deaths because he squelched the use of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin in favor of costly vaccines in which he is alleged to have a financial stake. Everyone, that is, except those blinkered souls at CNN and MSNBC; he is still their hero, no matter how much blood is on his hands.

Fauci exhibits the very definition of megalomania: a delusional mental illness that is marked by feelings of personal omnipotence and grandeur. He loves being on tv, magazine covers, and at the podium of press conferences, pontificating as to how each of us should live in fear of the dreaded COVID from now until he says we can return to normal. If it is up to him, we will never return to normal. He’s a miserable little tyrant drunk on power.

That Trump was saddled with him was and remains a tragedy. There are countless real doctors, those who actually treat patients, who knew better from the outset of this pandemic. Instead, Fauci became the wizard of COVID and the media clung to his every word if he were some sort of all-knowing oracle. In fact, he just another self-serving bureaucrat with delusions of dominion over us all.

He has not treated patients for over thirty years so when he squelched therapeutics HCQ and ivermectin, he condemned tens of thousands to death. There was no money to be made from the use of inexpensive drugs that were over fifty years old. Like all those who conspired with him, who covered up the lab leak explanation as the origin of COVID and who agreed to prevent the public from having access, as prophylactics or once sick, to HCQ and ivermectin, should all face a reckoning. Fauci was equally guilty of malpractice during the AIDS crisis. He has a history of perpetrating vaccine hoaxes. He’s a menace to humanity. See Dr.David Martin’s dossier.

At this moment in time, if all were right with the world, Fauci would be not only under investigation but he would have been charged with crimes against humanity. But things are not all right with the world. The pandemic was very likely created, inadvertently or on purpose. Never letting a crisis go to waste, the public has been hoodwinked from the outset. The lockdowns were never necessary, neither were the mask mandates, the shuttering of small businesses, the draconian restrictions on all of our personal lives. It was all theater, as Rand Paul so succinctly put it.

And Fauci looks like the evil mastermind behind it all. He was enthusiastic about gain of function research, the drive to weaponize known viruses. He funded it with taxpayer dollars. As Peter Breggin wrote back in November, he wanted us “Scared, Anxious and Compliant. What is shocking is how many Americans fell for his and Dr Birx’s (don’t forget her) wild prognostications, how many of them simply fell in line like the Eloi of H. G. Wells’ Time Machine, as if they had no personal, individual agency. Clearly, leftist hegemony of American education has duly indoctrinated at least two generations of Americans. They are now willing sheep to the slaughter. Experimental vaccines? Bring them on…jab me!

No one, and that means absolutely no one, knows what the long-term effects/consequences of these emergency-approved vaccines will be. Never before have mRNA vaccines been tried on humans and there are thousands of doctors around the world who have tried to warn people of the potential risks. Thousands have died from adverse reactions to them; many more have suffered vaccine injuries. But those doctors’ fears have been largely suppressed. Facebook, Google, Twitter et. al. censor any anti-vaccine information. No one who isn’t doing their own research will find their comprehensive articles. What’s that all about? It’s about power and control. It’s perhaps about the great global reset, that dream of the self-appointed elites that renders the rest of us serfs, worker bees who never complain; the Eloi again.

The true test facing our Congress is: Will they hold hearings, call on Fauci to testify as to his criminal malfeasance re: COVID, let alone his past human experiments that went badly? The Republicans, most of them, are congenitally weak and fearful but there are some fighters among them. The fighters need to demand hearings and criminal charges where necessary. They need to bring the cowards on board. Fauci is only one of a cabal of villains that have risen to power in our government. He is the poster boy for s… rises to the top. Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country. People like Fauci and the bureaucracy he represents need to be vanquished. Now. Banish Fauci to Elba.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey (cropped) CC BY 2.0