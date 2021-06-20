Evanston, Illinois holds ‘Pride’ and Juneteenth parades but cancels parade for Fourth of July

Contempt for this country has been spreading from academia, where it first gained a foothold during the Vietnam War, to infect the commanding heights of our institutions. The cities and towns that hist the most prestigious colleges and universities almost without exception are bastions of the left. Berkeley, California, Ann Arbor, Michigan, Cambridge, Mass, and not least Evanston, Illinois, home of Northwestern University.

Evanston, Illinois made headlines recently by becoming the first city in the country to pay “reparations” to Black residents who lived there between 1919 and 1967, or who were descended from someone who did, and who “had been a victim of discrimination in housing because of policies or practices in the city in that time.” Now, it is dissing the founding of the country:

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">My home town of Evanston, Illinois is having a Juneteenth Parade and a Gay Pride Parade, but is cancelling the 4th of July Parade & Fireworks. <a href="https://t.co/KFhJ335LEl">pic.twitter.com/KFhJ335LEl</a></p>— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBevanRCP/status/1406069086015168515?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The Post Millennial reports:

The municipal government of Evanston had a grand announcement for its Juneteenth parade on Saturday. While the theatrical performance will be virtual, the parade will proceed in-person as scheduled. Residents are also invited in-person to attend post-parade celebrations outdoors for "an afternoon of art, music, food and community."

Homosexuals are to be honored as well:

Another major parade is scheduled in Evanston on June 26 to close out Pride Month. Once again, in-person events will continue after the parade, sponsored by the government, including a night-time "candle lighting ceremony and memorial."

But the founding of our country, “conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” will not be honored with a parade:

However, the July 4 parade and fireworks will not go on as scheduled in Evanston. The city opted to do everything in a virtual manner on that day, offering a "safe, creative virtual celebration" only, to be broadcasted over local TV.