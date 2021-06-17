Erratic old fool: Joe Biden arranges for big July 4 celebration — after telling states to shut those down

Has Joe Biden come into his "French Laundry" moment?

Just weeks after telling states not to hold large Fourth of July celebrations, and banning fireworks at Mount Rushmore, his White House is busy throwing a huge party for it, and oh, if other states want to join him at this late date, they're welcome.

According to Legal Insurrection's Mary Chastain:

President Joe Biden will host a large Independence Day gathering on July 4 after telling states not to have celebrations and even denying some permits to hold fireworks. The White House encouraged officials to host their own events, but I cannot imagine anyone would have an easy time organizing something so big in only two-and-a-half weeks.

This rather reveals his hypocrisy.

Biden has known for a long time the origins of the COVID virus. He's also known for a long time the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. Yet he's constantly harped and hectored in a bid to extend lockdowns. He's been particularly harsh on South Dakota's Gov. Kristi Noem, who's tried to lift her state from the post-COVID doldrums in the natural way of the state, which is to celebrate at Mount Rushmore. Noem was suing him for that one.

Yet Biden carried on, and somehow, we learn that now he encourages celebration. This is a far cry from "if you don't behave, no Fourth of July for you," which he said in April as a means of threatening citizens into getting vaccinated. Remember this?

The South Dakota incident bears a closer look. Biden tried to shut down the South Dakota celebration out of petty, vindictive spite. He knew that the celebration is a big deal in South Dakota and, very likely, would be attractive to Republicans. So he tried to shut that down, very much on political grounds. Too many Trumpsters might enjoy it, you see.

Now that he's being hit in the polls for all of his incompetence, including COVID-handling, he's suddenly interested in opening the country, hoping everyone forgets in time for midterms.

Yes, it will be hard to start celebrations of this kind. It's possible some states won't start them. That's the point. The entire COVID mismanagement with lockdowns and masks has been a disaster. It's been a corruption-fest, a nomenklatura hog wallow, and a politicization of law and order. Most of all, it's been about hypocrisy. Stand up and take a bow, Joe Biden.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.

