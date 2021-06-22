Democrats expand stimulus payments ... to their favored few

With COVID effectively over as Joe Biden prepares to end President Trump's COVID restrictions on illegal border crossers, Democrats elsewhere are preparing to institutionalize COVID emergency payouts as if COVID lockdowns are forever.

Here's the CBS report:

The IRS is sending letters to more than 36 million families who may qualify for monthly payments under the federal Child Tax Credit. Under the expanded tax benefit, families may be eligible to receive up to $300 per child on a monthly basis from July 15 through December 15. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 annually to as much as $3,600 per child. It also will send monthly payments to parents of children under 18, providing what one expert has called "a baby step toward universal basic income." The IRS said it is sending letters to families who are eligible based on either their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax return, or if they provided information using the "non-filers tool" on the IRS.gov website last year to register for a stimulus payment and qualified based on that data. The IRS said it will receive a second letter that will estimate their monthly payment amount, which will begin hitting bank accounts on July 15.

The recurring $300 payments of the Child Tax Credit are being hailed in the press, but who really benefits?

For starters, Democrats, because notice that they're doing it the Democrat way, which is to divide the country into special interests for spoils. That's a sign right there that they're doing it to addict people with kids to payouts in exchange for votes for themselves and divide the country otherwise. Seems they've got some repairing for the suburbs to do, in addition to making America a socialist welfare nation. And in any case, to paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, it's COVID "emergency" measures institutionalized, with Democrats never letting a crisis go to waste.

That explains this much-touted-on-the-television-news measure to institutionalize stimulus payments on a favored few Americans.

As for the rest of us, we get nothing, just higher taxes to pay for all this gravy being doled out to others.

The gay person who doesn't have kids and doesn't think he should be a parent? He gets nothing. The single person struggling with monster Obamacare "deductibles" after one emergency room visit and an accompanying medical bankruptcy? Nothing. The struggling young retail worker who's seeing others leave their jobs in droves? Not a thing. The young college grad trying to save for a house in a soaring housing market? No stimulus for you. The handicapped person who can't have kids and can't earn much? Too bad about that. The homeless guy who could probably actually live on 300 bucks for a month? Not him, either.

Fact is, most people in the U.S. aren't married given that the total married out of a population of 300 million is about 139 million according to Statista, which makes this not as widespread a dole-out as the media touts.

Middle-class marriage is declining, according to this Brookings report. During the Obama years, marriage in fact flatlined and continued flat for several additional years. Then, in 2020, the year of COVID, marriage rates sharply turned downward, according to a 2020 report from Congress's Joint Economic Committee (chart here). Accompanying this are record numbers of people who don't have kids, so the U.S. birth rate is also down. (Obviously, it's complex, some single people have kids, some marrieds have none, some married people are too old to have kids, etc., but much of the targeted demographic is married people with kids and welfare recipients without spouses.) The CBS report states that 36 million households will get them, and as for the other hundreds of millions in these other designations, well, no. It's money for a particular favored group now, not the virtually universal one-time stimulus that came of the actual COVID lockdowns last year that really did involve joblessness, and what's more, were made in one large payment rather than a month-by-month dole-out, like an awaited paycheck.

That includes the people who don't file income taxes because they are on the dole. Welfare mom with four kids by four different fathers gets an extra check each month, every month, as apparently does the freshly arrived illegal alien using the kid to get into the country illegally. As for the taxpaying young single worker trying to make ends meet, well, he's "rich" by Democrat logic, so he doesn't "need" one. His job is to pay for it.

Besides the sheer divisiveness of this latest stimulus payout, perhaps the bigger issue is why Democrats are doing it at all. Cui bono?

Take the timing for starters. The hugely political timing here is that it seems to be a Democrat measure to undercut the mostly Republican governors who are ending extra unemployment benefits in order to normalize their economies out of COVID. Is paying others not to work at a time when jobs are open all over the place really the smart economic answer? Employers are crying out for employees now, and states are scrapping their jobless extra benefits to get things back to normal and fill those jobs. How is it "pro-worker" to pay money to people who don't work? How is it "pro-family" to create dependency on the government dole? And how much of this cash is going to end up in, say, Nigeria? Fraud on these government handouts to large groups of people already has been astronomical, and pretty much nothing has been done to stop it.

The CBS report notes that the real intention of this measure is to get voters used to a "universal basic income" and then come to view working for a living as optional. Having a huge welfare population is optimal for winning Democrat votes. Beggars, see, are easier to please, for one. Yet a universal basic income has been tried in socialist places, and proven a socialist failure everywhere -- Finland tried it and scrapped it most recently, and such news never stops Democrats.

The other scheme we see from these measures is the making of these handouts permanent, and along with it, dependency. COVID forever, or if no COVID, at least COVID handouts. There's a reason these stimulus payments are recurring monthly, at least through the end of the year, instead of one big $3,600 payout -- it's to get people dependent and expectant and waiting impatiently for their next one. According to one television news report, the payouts are set to go through 2025, just in time for Democrats to regain what is likely to be their loss of control of Congress in 2022 so that they can then extend it again.

It's Democrat politics for the few -- but all done with your money. If taxpayers tolerate this coming corruptionfest with other people's money as winners and losers are picked, they'll hasten the day that the Democrats run out of it, that other people's money, as Margaret Thatcher put it. At that point, they're not going to like what they're going to get from it. But Democrats at that point will be content with their permanent power.

