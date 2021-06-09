D-Day's 77th anniversary on June 6 — why so little attention this year?

This past Sunday, June 6, 2021, was the anniversary of a truly historic day in our nation's and the world's history. It was 77 years ago, at dawn in Europe that morning, that the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France began. It was the start of the greatest military mobilization in world history. The extent of it has never been equaled.

The Allies' invasion of Europe was code-named Operation Overlord. It involved the landing on June 6 of 1944 of 156,000 American and Allied forces on a fifty-mile stretch of the French coast that was heavily fortified with Nazi defenses. Before the day ended, according to official statistics cited by NPR, "4,414 Allied troops lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded. On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded."

Less than three months later, after heavy fighting, all of northern France including Paris had been liberated, and by the following spring, the Allies had defeated the Germans. The D-Day Normandy landings have been called the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.

The numbers are incredible. The operation 77 years ago this week involved 5,000 ships and 11,000 aircraft. By the end of June, the Allies had seized the vital port of Cherbourg, landed approximately 850,000 men and 150,000 vehicles in Normandy, and were poised to continue their march across France and into Germany.

This is what the United States, with our allies Britain and Canada, was capable of achieving just over seven decades ago. And what about today? Most of the participants in D-Day have passed on. Only a tiny number remain. The few survivors are well into their nineties. Most of the so-called Greatest Generation has passed into history.

But what of that history? Is it even being taught and widely recognized anymore? The simple answer is "no." Today's students know little of our country's real history. What they have had drummed into them by today's "educators" is largely leftist indoctrination that portrays the United States as an evil empire, run by white racists who built that empire by exploiting "people of color" — blacks, Asians, Latinos, and Native Americans.

Most students today, even at the college level, probably couldn't tell you when World War II took place or whom we were fighting. It really is unbelievable how the Marxist left's targeting and seizure of education — both academia and now K–12 public education — has corrupted the minds of the young, who are growing up quickly and getting ready to assume power and control. If you want to see examples of what's ahead, look no farther than what Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her "squad" of fellow young radicals who have infiltrated the Democrat party are up to.

As a result of the indoctrination, there was much less media reporting than usual on D-Day this year. For his part, President Biden omitted any mention of the D-Day anniversary on June 6. How sad that was.

The ongoing restrictions of the COVID-19 Plandemic also played a role again this year. As NPR reported:

Coronavirus restrictions again keep veterans, families from attending ceremonies For the second year in a row, anniversary commemorations are marked by virus travel restrictions that prevented veterans or families of fallen soldiers from the U.S., Britain, Canada and other Allied countries from making the trip to France. Only a few officials were allowed exceptions.

Providing an indication of what's ahead, a recent article in The Guardian reported how Generation Z — young people in their teens and early 20s — are now openly supporting communism. In response to "COVID shock," they have been radicalized and are embracing something called "Climate Bolshevism" and "Ecological Leninism." This is no joke. In recent years, Climate Change has largely replaced organized religion and faith in God — especially Christianity. Christ is out, and Green Gaia is in. Today's youths are bowing down to this toxic and insidious Marxist creed that has caught on big time and is in the process of reimagining, transforming, and remaking everything we know — from our history to popular entertainment, the media, and even big sports!

It's sad to say that the individual — the leader — who stood in the way of this leftist onslaught — Donald J. Trump — has largely been taken down, canceled, and removed from public life. And as Mark Levin reported on his program Life, Liberty & Levin on Fox News on June 6, corrupt prosecutors in New York are moving closer to indicting President Trump for purported criminal acts that could send him to prison if he's convicted.

These actions are meant not only to ensure that Donald Trump is finished politically but to serve as a warning to any other patriots and conservatives who think they can run for office and not be hunted down by zealous leftist prosecutors. It's a warning to back off, shut up, lie down, and wait for the new Marxist wave to roll over us.

Seventy-seven years ago, Americans mobilized in two and a half short years to seriously challenge and within a year to take down Nazi Germany, the greatest military threat the world had seen up to that time. Now that the enemy facing us is both within and without (communist China), is the America of 2021 up to the challenge?

