June 20, 2021

CNN dutifully ‘rubbing raw the sores of discontent’ in headline about Juneteenth becoming a national holiday

By Thomas Lifson

One mark of a fanatic is the ability to create something negative out of something positive. That certainly marks the approach of CNN yesterday on its home page when noting that the federal government created a brand-new national holiday commemorating Juneteenth, when slaves in Texas first heard that they were freed.

Adam Ford noted the fanaticism on Twitter:

 

 

Twitter screengrab

The cable news pioneer that now is mired in deep third place ratings, owned by AT&T, which dearly wants you to by your cell phone service from them, is following Saul Alinsky’s work, “rubbing raw the sores of discontent,” as the Chicago Tribune famously characterized it.

CNN now is run by fanatics, which goes a long way toward explaining that network’s decline and fall.