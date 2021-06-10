Buried news: A sneaky Democrat scheme to bail out communist Cuba

If you thought Democrats giving illegal aliens free stuff was appalling, wait 'til you see the other freebies these same Democrats aren't talking about.

According to the estimable Yale professor, Carlos Eire, writing at Babalu blog:

Once again, some U.S. senators who love to help repressive communist regimes have introduced a bill that would allow Castro, Inc. to purchase American agricultural products on credit. Naturally, this bill is being disguised as a humanitarian gesture that will help the Cuban people and enrich midwestern farmers. Its promoters are long-time lackeys of Castro, Inc., and, as always, they fail to mention in their press releases that U.S. taxpayers would end up paying for all of the American produce sold to Castro, Inc. on credit.

Here are the sneaky, pukey details unearthed by Eire, from Sen. Jerry Moran's website, dated May 21:

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) introduced major bipartisan legislation to lift the Cuba trade embargo. The Freedom to Export to Cuba Act would eliminate the legal barriers to Americans doing business in Cuba and pave the way for new economic opportunities by boosting U.S. exports and allowing Cubans greater access to American goods. The legislation repeals key provisions of previous laws that block Americans from doing business in Cuba, but does not repeal portions of law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government. "The unilateral trade embargo on Cuba blocks our own farmers, ranchers and manufacturers from selling into a market only 90 miles from our shoreline, while foreign competitors such as China benefit at our expense," said Sen. Moran. "This legislation will expand market opportunities for U.S. producers by allowing them to compete on a level playing field with other countries. It is time to amend our own laws to give U.S. producers fair access to market to consumers in Cuba."

So how is that taxpayer money? Simple: Under rules of international trade, the U.S., via the organizations known as OPIC and the U.S. Export-Import Bank, guarantees all foreign transactions. Since the Castro oligarchy has a massive history of running out on its tab — on Japan, on Mexico, on Russia, on China, on Venezuela, on pretty much every single nation it's ever traded with — you can bet it'll default on us, despite the Castro crime family being worth more than a billion dollars, according to the last Forbes estimate.

Castroites don't pay bills. Paying bills is for capitalists. Why would they? As communists, they already are convinced they own and are entitled to everything everyone has. Why would they give cash to a capitalist when it's normal for them to expropriate?

Of course, they'll default on us if they're allowed to trade on credit. They've done it to everyone else. They've done it to the tune of tens of billions.

Why do you think they're so keen to trade with the U.S.? It's because we're the only creditor they haven't been able to stiff. Everyone else has learned his lesson the hard way, though some have not learned much.

Eire speculates that there's something funny about Leahy's sponsorship — pointing out that Castroites have been known to use blackmail as leverage on politicians in the West caught in the act for something bad. Moran, from a wheat-producing state, is understandable, as is, to some extent, Klobuchar, also from a high-agriculture state. But Leahy, from Vermont, is a little weird. What do the Castroites have on him? That's the only logical question.

It's a terrible idea, done under the pretense of helping American farmers. What it amounts to is a just-in-time bailout to the monster socialist hellhole that thousands are still fleeing from, many now through our open border. Unlike the kinds of aid being arranged for Central America through Kamala Harris's offices, this is straight, naked aid to the hellhole regime itself as it profits from its coming theft.

This needs to be shot down by Republicans in the Senate fast. Not just "no," but "hell, no," Mitch.

Correction: Leahy is from Vermont, not Connecticut.

