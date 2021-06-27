Biden's record on border, CRT, and crime are bombing with voters -poll

Joe Biden, who campaigned for president as a moderate, and now governs as a far-left extremist in his fraudulently won election, has some death-knell polling numbers to concentrate his attention coming out.

According to Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard:

The Biden administration is failing big time with its inability to control illegal immigration, adding it to one of several issues that could doom Democrats if left unchecked. In a new Harvard/Harris poll, an overwhelming 80% said that illegal immigration is a serious issue and one that needs more attention than what President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are giving. What’s more, 68% said that signals from Biden’s White House are encouraging illegal immigration, and 55% believe that former President Donald Trump’s border closing policies should have been left in place. Add it to increasing voter concerns about inflation, taxes, and the critical race theory controversy, and this could be a summer of woe for Democrats. “These are not good numbers for Democrats,” said an adviser to House Republicans.

Harvard/Harris, it should be noted, is not run by conservatives. Apparently, they couldn't even push the poll into Joe's direction. All the garbage from Jen Psaki about Biden doing a good job on immigration, and the border surge being 'seasonal' is not being bought by voters. And the critical race theory is another loser with voters, as the various parent groups rise up against leftist school boards and demand the taught-hate be stopped around their kids in an unprecedented revolt.

It comes at a bad time for Biden as New York's mayoral race results slowly roll in and even the New York Times is blanching (emphasis mine):

Can progressives win broad numbers of the Black and brown voters they say their policies will benefit most? That provocative question is one that a lot of Democrats find themselves asking after seeing the early results from New York City’s mayoral primary this past week. In a contest that centered on crime and public safety, Eric Adams, who emerged as the leading Democrat, focused much of his message on denouncing progressive slogans and policies that he said threatened the lives of “Black and brown babies” and were being pushed by “a lot of young, white, affluent people.” A retired police captain and Brooklyn’s borough president, he rejected calls to defund the Police Department and pledged to expand its reach in the city. Black and brown voters in Brooklyn and the Bronx flocked to his candidacy, awarding Mr. Adams with sizable leading margins in neighborhoods from Eastchester to East New York. Though the official winner may not be known for weeks because of the city’s new ranked-choice voting system, Mr. Adams holds a commanding edge in the race that will be difficult for his rivals to overcome.

That's not a vote of confidence in Joe Biden's crime policies, which are basically centered on gun control and blaming gun dealers for the hideous rash of violent crime brought on by leftists demonizing the police and Soros-funded prosecutors failing to prosecute.

The results are still out, but it's very likely that Adams will walk away with the mayoralty based on his tough, open, out-there, stance on stopping the crime from making New Yorkers' lives miserable. And since he's a Democrat, the cheat-machines were unlikely to have been operating in New York to suppress the conservative vote as they do in national elections, meaning, these voters are Democrats and this is what they are willing to vote for.

New Yorkers, who also elected Republican Rudolph Giuliani in 1993, back when New York was a crime-filled dump and Mick Jagger was out singing songs like "Shattered" about it, have always been fairly commonsensical about the need for order in the gargantuan city packed in a small place.

Even more significant, the Bronx and Brooklyn boroughs, which include part of openly socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's constituency, were the ones who put their feet down about the crime mess going on now and voted for law-and-order Adams, who has the additional benefit of being black, so nobody can call him a racist for championing law and order. He's bulletproof, and he says the right things. Better still, he's not an outsider; he knows how the city works so there will be no hanky-panky from bureaucrats running circles around him and, better still, he's old enough to remember how Giuliani effectively cleaned up the city earlier. All in all, there's a strong chance he's going to be a popular and effective mayor.

And presciently, he's sent a few darts Joe Biden's way, stating that he's the new face of the Democrat party, meaning, dinosaur Joe and his soft-on-crime socialist approach from his puppet-strings to some leftist force, is headed for the dustbin of history.

That's a lot of bad news for Biden, who's sought to swing the country as far left as is possible, in a hideous "re-set" of America and its ideals. The leftist garbage is going over like a lead balloon with voters, and though Biden and his roundheels sidekick, Kamala Harris, may still have some voter goodwill among voters, it won't take long for the policies to start sticking to them as they did in.

Bad times are ahead for the Biden agenda as polls like these -- by wide margins -- show huge voter discontent. The old fraud machine that got Joe elected might just find it mission-impossible to overcome it, particularly with Republican state legislatures tightening the screws on voter fraud. Expect Joe to get even crazier as he knows his political days with his far-left agenda are limited. Writing's on the wall for him.

