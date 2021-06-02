Biden stupidly tried to bully Sens. Manchin and Sinema with yet another big lie in Tulsa

See also: Biden’s Big Lies in Tulsa

I was utterly disgusted yesterday watching President Biden speak in Tulsa on the solemn occasion of the 100th anniversary of race riots there that cost lives and destroyed a community of African Americans. Biden dishonored the memory of the victims by politicizing the event, primarily directing his bile against Republicans, whom he lied about and demonized as racists. I turned off the coverage and missed Biden very foolishly turning his lies into an attempt to bully fellow Democrats whose support he badly needs.

Landon Mion reports in Townhall:

Biden said during a speech memorializing the Tulsa Race Massacre: I hear all the folks on TV saying, 'Why doesn't Biden get this done?' Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.

As Mion notes:

…both senators have voted with the president 100 percent of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Nothing quite as good as being lied about, after having loyally supported the liar, to make a senator reconsider the wisdom of unqualified support.

Both Senators Manchin and Sinema face electorates that are not fully blue and benefit from the public perception back home that they are independent enough to stand against Biden from time to time.

Democrats seem to be doing a lot of foolish bullying lately. Maybe this reflects a party that has degenerated into toying with tyranny, in which bullying is the norm. But I suspect that the nearly unanimous media support they receive has deceived them into believing the public is totally with them the way that the Fourth Estate is.

I don’t think that the brainwashing that the education industry has been inflicting on the last 3 generations of children has been effective enough to counter the natural resistance Americans have toward bullies. My reading both the senators n question is that they cherish their own independence, and are more likely to react to oppose Biden than to cave into him and the pressures his handlers can bring to bear on them.

But I might be wrong…

