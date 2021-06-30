Biden can’t even do brief remarks welcoming an ally without reading notecards

A friend emailed me the less than 5 minute video below of President Biden seated next to the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, welcoming him to the White House.

She writes:

Does anyone remember a time where the POTUS needed to read his brief remarks? Even Rivlin, who doesn’t speak English as his native language, was able to give his remarks off of the top of his head

While Biden did look up from his notes from time to time, he must have been worried that he’d “get into trouble” with the people whose wishes he carries out, because he kept lookkng down and reading most of the time. This was not glancing at notes to refresh his mind about key points. This weas reading his script. Notice the note card on his knee:

Even -- somewhat weirdly -- when he used hand gestures:

Here is the complete 4 minutes and 46 seconds.

Photos: YouTube screengrabs