Psaki defends Gwen Berry's anti-America Olympic tantrum as right to peaceful protest

As if the Biden administration couldn't sink any lower than it already has, in comes White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki to dig the shambles deeper.

According to Yahoo! Sports:

Olympian Gwen Berry protested during the national anthem during the Olympic trials on Saturday when she turned away from the flag on the medal podium and held a t-shirt over her face. On Monday, the White House took notice. Press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Berry’s protest on Monday by a reporter, and while she said she hasn’t spoken with President Joe Biden about it specifically, Psaki defended the hammer thrower’s actions. “I know [Biden is] incredibly proud to be an American and has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform all around the world,” Psaki said. “He would also say, of course, that part of that pride in our country means recognizing there are moments where we are, as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals. And it means respecting the rights of people granted to them in the Constitution to peacefully protest.”

Here's the lovely picture:

Ace at Ace of Spades has some fine acidic commentary on this self-aggrandizing third-place finisher's quest for eternal attention. I wrote about her and her creepy backers here. And there are even more creepy backers from the corporate-activist shakedown nexus here.

The worst of it though was in this Biden administration reaction.

Psaki, who credibly claims to speak for Biden and knows what he "thinks" since she almost certainly does the dotard's thinking for him, says that the disrespect toward the American flag is just legitimate protest, as if this fool couldn't protest any other way except by overshadowing the more accomplished athletes' victories through dreary attention-seeking which has been done before. And the Olympic podium, as the whole world watches, presumably to admire athletic achievement, is the best place for airing such "moments" where we "haven't lived up to our highest ideals." Really, Joe?

More to the point, though, is that Biden is the commander in chief. The man who gives orders to the military serving under that disrespected flag, and who expects those orders to be followed.

So protests are O.K., now, Joe? And everyone can decide whether to respect the flag or crap on it so long as their cause is woke? Can they do the same with commander-in-chief orders? Maybe following them is optional if someone has a wokester protest that's more important?

Not a way to secure any trust or respect or follow-through from the troops with such a message. The Red Chinese are snickering.

Biden's president of the very country that bears that flag she's disrespecting (it's not a protest at all, it's simple seething hate) and he's fine with people protesting the flag of his authority?

He's actually busy purging the military of any and all conservatives, and promoting critical race theory to ensure that Americans hate each other, and now he's saying that saluting the flag he purportedly represents as ... optional.

Is there any other leader on the face of the planet who endorses a position like that? It almost suggests he's not in the White House ... legitimately, given the contempt he holds for the flag of the nation he supposedly represents.

It's really incredible. This is the man who sends men into battle and expects them to die for that flag. Now he's defending an athlete who lived a cossetted existence yet who was only able to develop her talents, courtesy of the United States of America, in self-centered ingratitude that insults every other American who has fought and died for the flag of her freedom and opportunity?

He doesn't care. All he cares about is his own power by fair means or foul. The country is optional to him. And so is the flag. His very statement saying he respects the flag is obviously a lie intended to fool low-information voters given his support for Berry who to him can do no wrong since she's woke.

Based on the indicators out there, in the negative reaction on Twitter and from politicians in touch with internal polls, it's not going over well. When the commander in chief defends insolent protestors who attack the very flag that permits protests, it's up to the commander to express his displeasure at what he's at the head of in order to set the tone, not offer his scurrilous support.

With Berry having a long, long history of protest and threats of more protests which hasn't stopped her corporate money flow, she's very likely to cause another stink on the podium should, god forbid, she win a medal. A week ago, she told the Washington Post this:

“For me, it’s always been something that’s been underlyingly uncomfortable, knowing that I’m rocking this big ‘USA’ across my chest when everything about America is to demean and to keep Black people at the bottom of the totem pole,” Berry said. “It has always, always, always been something I have been very uncomfortable with. I’m glad I’m able to say that without being punished or without being misunderstood. “I try to compartmentalize it. I try to say, ‘The USA can mean a lot of things.’ I try to give it my own meaning, just to say that I do deserve to represent a country that my people have built uncompensated, have worked for and have survived throughout. I just have to give myself a different meaning of it, regardless of how uncomfortable I am with what it is sometimes.” In Tokyo, where IOC rules will apply, Berry would face the prospect of more punishment for violating Rule 50. It will not affect what she wants to do or say. “Absolutely not,” Berry said. “The IOC will see me, and they will hear me.”

So she will make a spectacle of herself and enjoy every minute of it, disrespecting the U.S. flag and expecting the corporate dollars to roll in.

As the public disgust builds, expect Biden to walk Psaki's idiocy back as the internal polls roll in, even as he tries to have it both ways. No, it won't end well for Joe.

