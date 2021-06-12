At the G-7, Joe Biden becomes that kid nobody wants to talk to

Kamala Harris has demonstrated that's she's a disaster on trips abroad.

But so has Joe Biden.

At the G-7 in London, the gathering of all the world's top power players, Joe found himself ... isolated, to put it politely.

They know the woman in charge isn’t there https://t.co/SjdWgps1sJ — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 12, 2021

Nobody wanted to talk to him. Notice that it's Joe who tries to glom onto some minor foreign leader at the end of the video clip in a desperate bid to not be alone for the cameras. Nobody seeks him out. It's downright sad.

And it comes after Joe spent oodles of political capital sucking up to this bunch, flattering them, declaring "America's back." He excused the NATO members among them from their dues, jumped back on with the hideous Europe-favored Paris treaty, and gave the O.K. to Germany's Russian pipeline, a move that's sure to shift some German priorities.

Still, after all that, and likely more, nobody wanted to talk to him.

It may be back to the status quo now, but well, the status quo he's chasing is an insignificant America, and they all know it. Instead of falling all over themselves to backslap Joe and get a smile and handsy from him, they're ignoring him and moving on to more important matters.

Normally, the U.S. president is the main power player, the man sought out by others at such G-7 meetings, the star of the show, a man with a constellation of power players, the ultimate deal-maker.

Apparently, as Jack Posobiec in the tweet notes, they've decided that the power player in America is obviously someone else, maybe Jill. Jill sat at the presidential desk and said she was preparing for the G-7 in a tweeted photo. Where was Joe? Nobody knows where Joe went, perhaps he was taking his nap.

Even The Week has noticed Biden's ignorability, despite their leftist blame-Trump mien:

The question is whether fading into the background is likely to help. If the root of the problem is centerlessness, then it's hard to see how it could. It's true that an absent president avoids polarizing the country further, but it doesn't exactly bring the country together either. What we have instead is a vacuum at the center of our public life that's being filled with more noise than ever. Many days we feel leaderless, flying apart into a million directions, getting into figurative fist-fights on the deck of the American ship of state, with no one possessing the broad-based legitimacy to jump in, take charge, and restore order and civic comity.

It's obvious the world leaders are noticing and you can see it in their backslapping maneuvers. These things don't lie the way public relations statements do. Putin is watching as well, and taking notes. Watch what they do and it's obvious Joe Biden is a ghost to them. He's a man who's not worth their valuable time and they've left him for the cameras looking like the last kid to be picked for the team.

Image: Twitter screen shot

