AOC’s aunt puts the lie to her niece’s tales about Trump

It all started when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is the face of the Democrat party, announced that her poor grandmother (or Abuela) in Puerto Rico was suffering in a broken-down home because Trump failed to improve life on the island after Hurricane Maria. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh set up a GoFundMe for the poor Abuela, which raised over $110,000 – money that an outraged AOC refused. Now, the Daily Mail is reporting that a woman who identified herself as AOC’s aunt refuses to blame Trump for the island’s struggles. You couldn’t write a sitcom as funny as this.

It all started with AOC’s post blaming Trump for the fact that her Puerto Rico-based grandmother was living in a home that suffered damage from Hurricane Maria:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID.



This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR.



People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Matt Walsh concocted a brilliant troll. He said up a GoFundMe for AOC’s grandmother and quickly raised $110,000. This “press release” tells the story:

AOC was not amused. But what’s really amusing is that the Daily Mail discovered that Trump had nothing to do with what’s going on with AOC’s Abuela. It sent an intrepid reporter to Puerto Rico to get the facts. It’s true that the roof on the home is covered with a tarp, so there’s definitely a problem there (a problem that AOC could easily have fixed instead of buying a Tesla) but Trump’s not to blame:

And when we politely approached the two-story flat-roofed residence, we were met by a woman who told us emphatically after viewing AOC's tweets: 'I am her aunt. We don't speak for the community.' The relative, who refused to give her name, added: 'We are private people, we don't talk about our family.' Ironically for AOC, she also refused to blame former President Donald Trump for thousands of Hurricane Maria victims being unable to get money to repair shattered homes. [snip] Her aunt said: 'In this area people need a lot of help. Many people have needed it for the past four years and haven't had anything.' Yet she did not pin that on Trump, adding: 'It's a problem here in Puerto Rico with the administration and the distribution of help. It is not a problem with Washington. We had the assistance and it didn't get to the people.'

What you’re seeing here is really important. Nobody would ever have talked to the aunt if Matt Walsh hadn’t so brilliantly trolled AOC. That exposed AOC’s personal wealth, lack of generosity, and stone-cold political heart. It also got a major outlet to head to Puerto Rico and make a big headline story about the fact that Trump was innocent of AOC’s malicious charges.

We all need to do more of what Matt Walsh is doing: Ridicule is a powerful weapon.

IMAGE: Internet meme. Creator unknown.