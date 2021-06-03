AOC steps on a rake trying to score points against Trump using her grandmother in Puerto Rico as an example

Socialist leaders love to get rich while spending other people's money. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she had a real zinger of a point to use against former President Trump, blaming him for her grandmother's plight in Puerto Rico almost four full years after Hurricane Maria hit the island. But she unconsciously revealed her selfishness in a Twitter thread showing her Abuela's (grandmother's) home, complete with leaking and damaged roof.

Claiming in her first tweet, "Hurricane María relief hasn't arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR," she admitted two tweets later that in fact relief had been sent, but she didn't like whom it was sent to and the safeguards imposed to prevent theft of the aid (as has happened with previous disaster relief sent there):

Trump admin oversaw two key items: handing millions in public $ to unqualified donor pals (ex Whitefish). The other was to impose extremely difficult eligibility rules for Puerto Ricans, which allowed mass rejections of recovery fund applications.

As Samuel Chamberlain of the New York Post put it:

Here is her first tweet:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID.



This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR.



People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

The second tweet that followed revealed her mentality even more starkly:

We immediately got to work reaching out to community advocates and leaders and following the money.



What’s happening to Puerto Ricans is systemic. Much of it can be traced to La Junta, aka the Wall Street-connected fiscal control board that the US gave power to over the island. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Not a thing about personally helping her beloved Abuela. No, it is community leaders hounding taxpayers for money that is the preferred solution for a wealthy socialist who loves wearing expensive clothes. And scoring political points.

Imagine seeing those pictures and instead of thinking, "wow, human beings live in conditions like this (and much, much worse)" your first thought is, "how can I weaponize this for internet points" — Aaron Lerner (@AaronCLerner) June 2, 2021

Honey, you drive a Tesla and have two apartments. If your grandmother is living poor that’s because you don’t help her out. I’m surprised that a socialist wouldn’t redistribute that wealth to their grandma. Sad! — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) June 2, 2021

Matt Walsh wrote:

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

Her response was a classic cultural putdown that totally evaded her personal responsibility for her grandmother, who she now claimed was "just fine" — contradicting the point of her first tweet, that her grandma was living in terrible circumstances.

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families.



My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

This elicited the responses it deserved:

My sister is 1st-gen, 1st-born. And she'd fix the roof. — Jason Rose (@JasonRose9999) June 2, 2021

My sister is 1st-gen, 1st-born. And she'd fix the roof. — Jason Rose (@JasonRose9999) June 2, 2021

Or.. stay with me now.. care for her while at the same time actually working on a solution to the larger issue. Are you saying you can't help everybody, so you won't help your own family? https://t.co/HWfsH47NK0 — B-Rad (@BRadManYaKnow) June 2, 2021

Instead of caring for my abuela, I will do nothing for her so that I can get the government to do something.



How sweet. https://t.co/ZueJpXJu9r — ChasidicBaron (@ChasidicBaron) June 2, 2021

So heroic disregarding your own family for the good of the world. You’re a savior. https://t.co/jbsE96qjTo — politiquing (@politiquing) June 2, 2021

What a sick idealogy that says "I will make my grandmother suffer until there is no suffering left."



In reality, sounds like you hate your grandmother. https://t.co/W2WFWZz5gL — Scoopan Pete (@ScoopanPete) June 2, 2021

What a sick idealogy that says "I will make my grandmother suffer until there is no suffering left."



In reality, sounds like you hate your grandmother. https://t.co/W2WFWZz5gL — Scoopan Pete (@ScoopanPete) June 2, 2021

There are more such responses at Twitchy.

Photo credit: Twitter icon.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.