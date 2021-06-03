« Tucker Carlson's devastating analysis of Fauci emails leads to call for 'criminal investigation'
June 3, 2021

AOC steps on a rake trying to score points against Trump using her grandmother in Puerto Rico as an example

By Thomas Lifson

Socialist leaders love to get rich while spending other people's money.  Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thought she had a real zinger of a point to use against former President Trump, blaming him for her grandmother's plight in Puerto Rico almost four full years after Hurricane Maria hit the island.  But she unconsciously revealed her selfishness in a Twitter thread showing her Abuela's (grandmother's) home, complete with leaking and damaged roof.  

Claiming in her first tweet, "Hurricane María relief hasn't arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR," she admitted two tweets later that in fact relief had been sent, but she didn't like whom it was sent to and the safeguards imposed to prevent theft of the aid (as has happened with previous disaster relief sent there):

Trump admin oversaw two key items: handing millions in public $ to unqualified donor pals (ex Whitefish). The other was to impose extremely difficult eligibility rules for Puerto Ricans, which allowed mass rejections of recovery fund applications.

As Samuel Chamberlain of the New York Post put it:  

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was hammered on Twitter Wednesday after she posted a lengthy thread highlighting the plight of her grandmother in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Here is her first tweet:

The second tweet that followed revealed her mentality even more starkly:

Not a thing about personally helping her beloved Abuela.  No, it is community leaders hounding taxpayers for money that is the preferred solution for a wealthy socialist who loves wearing expensive clothes.  And scoring political points.

Matt Walsh wrote:

Her response was a classic cultural putdown that totally evaded her personal responsibility for her grandmother, who she now claimed was "just fine" — contradicting the point of her first tweet, that her grandma was living in terrible circumstances.

This elicited the responses it deserved:

