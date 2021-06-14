Why do Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell still have security clearances?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has made a big deal about President Trump supposedly spying on his political opponents. In the most recent case, a slew of leaks to top media organizations over Russia collusion leaks has got her and her sidekick, Rep. Adam Schiff, hopping.

According to the New York Times:

Mr. Schiff called the subpoenas for data on committee members and staff another example of Mr. Trump using the Justice Department as a "cudgel against his political opponents and members of the media. "It is increasingly apparent that those demands did not fall on deaf ears," Mr. Schiff said in a statement. "The politicization of the department and the attacks on the rule of law are among the most dangerous assaults on our democracy carried out by the former president."

But according to the Washington Free Beacon, it wasn't just Trump who had reason to suspect that Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee were leaking.

... Strzok's FBI text messages show that even investigators scrutinizing Trump suspected that Democrats were behind two separate leaks to reporters. Strzok wrote on March 17, 2017, of a leak of documents to an unnamed reporter who he said "has great sources on [the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence], especially minority side." Democrats were in the minority of Congress at the time. Strzok also suggested in a message on March 23, 2017, that Democrats on the Gang of Eight were sources for a CNN story about the Russia probe. CNN reported that same morning that U.S. officials said the FBI had information that Trump associates may have communicated with Russian operatives to coordinate the release of information damaging to the Hillary Clinton campaign.

This, given Strzok's animosity to Trump in his other text messages, suggests that leaking was exactly what was going on. Schiff, and Rep. Eric Swalwell, ran a professional leak operation for their own aggrandizement that both Trump and his enemies could see.

Such a bipartisan consensus on the leaks raises the question: why does this pair still have security clearances at all?

The most sensitive of America's secrets are divulged to the House Intelligence Committee based on its oversight role. Hideous leftists have occasionally sat on that panel — think Berkeley congressman Rep. Ron Dellums — but they've always been able to keep secrets. Dellums was respected on that front by all sides, bad as his politics were.

But not this pair. And Swalwell has been additionally compromised by his "swallow," an apparent Chinese spy named Fang Fang, or "Christine Fang," which is an absolute no-no. People get rejected from employment at intelligence or military agencies all the time for lesser stuff seen as compromising. Swalwell, though, is still on the intel board for that, and so is the leaky Schiff. Unpunished, they will continue leaking like a sieve, and even the Trump-hostile intelligence elements know it.

Why again do they have security clearances? An ordinary person wouldn't have them after the kinds of things they've done. To get a clearance, one must be honest and trustworthy. This pair has repeatedly violated that trust, and the two certainly aren't honest.

Billions are spent on intelligence agencies in the creation of the nation's secrets. The taxpayers pay it, and what do they get? Leaks from people who can't keep their pants on around the ChiComs, or Hollywood schlocksters who can't stop talking? Like a lot of things associated with Eric Swalwell, this has a bad smell.

What is the point of doing that if the secrets just keep leaking out? Professional intelligence agencies, if they have a lick of sense in them, should refuse to deliver any secrets until this pair is off the committee. Better still, the House should act to the extent possible to toss this pair off. Leaks like this serve only enemy interests and open the door further to blackmail and extortion. Leaving this pair on won't end well.

