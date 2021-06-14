A Muslim school board member urges jihad at a Virginia high school graduation

Justice High School, a school that's part of the Fairfax County Public Schools District in Virginia, has traveled a long way since its founding in 1959. Back then, the school board opposed racial integration and named it JEB Stuart High School after the Confederate general. Today, the school is 50.3% Hispanic, 23.4% White, 13.6% Asian, 10.1% Black, 0.2% Native American, and 2.4% mixed race. It also has a Muslim school board member who, after giving an exceptionally woke commencement speech in English, switched to Arabic to urge that the students engage in "jihad."

If you check out the Justice High School home page, you're instantly plunged into a social-justice woke world. The big image shows 11 students, none of them White, holding myriad flags, none of them American. One young woman in a hijab holds a Somalia Mogadishu flag. Another holds the flag of Libya. And yet another has the flag of Eritrea in his hands. The school's mascot is a wolf, and the students are wearing sweatshirts that play on that name: "Woke Pack," they say. It is certainly a rebuke to the White Democrats who founded the school.

However, the school may also be a rebuke to America entirely. Word is getting around about the unusual graduation day ceremony for Justice High School seniors on June 7. The speaker was Abrar Omeish, who is described as the sole Muslim on the Fairfax County School Board. She gave her commencement speech twice — once in English and once in Arabic. The speech came after the class president led the Pledge of Allegiance, which she ended by calling the U.S. "one nation under Allah."

After saying that the school was on land stolen from the Manahoac people, Omeish went on to castigate America:

'We struggle with human greed, racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, white supremacy growing wealth gaps, disease, climate crisis extreme poverty amidst luxury and waste right next door, and the list goes on,' she told the group, who she referred to as the 'Justice Class of 2021.' 'The world may try to quiet you by deciding for you what's cool, what's weird, what is or isn't objective. It may try to convince you that what you hold dear is too different to be accepted. But who gets to decide? 'You are walking into a world that will be uncomfortable when you seek to cause good trouble. And that may seek to intimidate you or make you think the truth is controversial,' she said. 'Every part of your being may scream in rage at the ways others have wronged you,' but 'let compassion for your fellow human beings, not anger or rage — and believe me this is hard to do — fuel you.'

Omeish comes by her hatred for America honestly. According to the Daily Wire:

[H]er father, Esam Omeish, was a "leader and a board member of the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center" who "raised his daughter to be an outspoken woman." Dar al-Hijrah is a mosque attended by two of the 9/11 hijackers as well as the shooter in the 2009 attack on Fort Hood. Its imam was Anwar al-Awlaki, who President Barack Obama ordered killed by drone strike for plotting terrorism for Al Queda [sic].

Certainly, the Democrat establishment approves of her, for she claims to have received favorable reviews from the Washington Post, Sen. Tim Kaine, and Atif Qarni, a Pakistani-born former U.S. Marine and Democrat who is currently Virginia's secretary of education.

Omeish then pulled what I call an Arafat, after Yasser Arafat, who famous would say one thing in English and then give a different, and definitely more inflammatory, statement in Arabic:

In English, she told them that: 'The world sees the accolade, the diploma, the fruit of all your years yet be reminded of the detail of your struggle.' But when she repeated the speech in Arabic, she told students to remember their 'jihad' — meaning holy war waged on behalf of Islam, according to Merriam Webster. It can also mean a crusade for a principle or belief.

We've learned since 9/11 that, no matter how much activist Muslims try to pretend "jihad" merely means a spiritual struggle, in practical fact, they're pretty much always speaking about actions accompanied by the cry of "Allahu akhbar."

By the way, if you feel you've heard Omeish's name before, it was because she sent out a tweet in May that was decidedly hostile to Israel, which she claimed "kills Palestinians & desecrates the Holy Land," as well as being guilty of "Apartheid & colonization."

Ironically, while Omeish supports Hamas and Fatah, both of which routinely slaughter homosexuals, and despises Israel, which is the only place in the Middle East that gives gays full civil rights, she's all on board with the U.N. Women's stand for LGBTIQ+ Youth:

Omeish is just one school board member in one district. However, she is a reminder that it's not facts and logic that drive the left. Its common denominator is hatred for America and everything for which it stands.

Image: Abrar Omeish. Daily Mail video.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.