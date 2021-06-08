A Dutch politician warns about the path we're on because of COVID

For the most part, the Dutch are just as leftist and politically correct as any other Europeans. However, perhaps the Dutch have a teeny bit of DNA left that traces back to the 17th Century, when Holland, only recently released from Hapsburg rule, was the freest country in Europe. In a time of tremendous religious schisms and fighting, the Dutch managed to be a tolerant society. Politician Thierry Baudet, in a viral video, seems to have harked back to that time when he warned his fellow Nederlanders that their response to COVID was not only a gross overreaction but also put in place a template for future assaults on liberty.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the liberty-oriented Baudet had a classical education at Haarlem gymnasium (high school), which required him to learn both Latin and Ancient Greek. In contrast, at Princeton, even classics majors will no longer be required to take Latin or Greek because it’s apparently systematically racist to require non-White people to master those languages.

At the University of Amsterdam, Baudet studied history, which may have left him conversant with his country’s own tolerant, freedom-based past. He also has a Doctor of Philosophy, which was supervised in part by the late, brilliant Roger Scruton, a rigorous thinker who rejected the modern politically correct pieties in modern academia.

Politically, Baudet is a conservative. He would like the Netherlands to withdraw from the EU and objects to unskilled immigration into Holland (just as Donald Trump objected to the unlimited flow of unskilled legal and illegal immigrants into America). While Baudet is critical of Islam, he would not go as far as Geert Wilders would, since the latter advocates for banning the Koran, something that’s inconsistent with Holland’s historically liberal philosophy. Baudet also believes the cultural Marxism is eating away at the fabric of Dutch society.

In other words, Baudet is very close to American conservativism in his views, which is probably why we conservatives find his video so darn good:

Netherlands 🇳🇱 Dutch Politician Thierry Baudet drops some massive Covid19 Truth bombs. This is what risking it all looks like, listen as he hammers home cold, hard undeniable facts. One of the best rants I've seen. Simply Epic. Long Live Freedom 👊 pic.twitter.com/wudess28L0 — ✖️RISE✖️ OR ✖️DIE✖️ (@altern8ending) June 5, 2021

I hope there will be a moment that we wake up. That we will realize this is a collective psychosis. That the locking down of the entire country, half the world for 1.5 years because of a flu variety is insane. That walking around with those silly useless masks is insanity. That we conform ourselves to those completely senseless distancing rules. That we see that our businesses, our social lives have been destroyed. That we have held back effective primary medicines such as Ivermectin, only to give those experimental injections the status of “approved vaccine” as soon as we could. That we now ramble on about how ‘the infections are decreasing,’ when the exact same happened last year – as it does every year. And that it will happen against as autumn arrives and new infections occur. And now we pretend it happens because of COVID-19, all the while that the thing that we used to call the ‘flu’ has completely disappeared. But most importantly, I hope that we realize that with the hysteria about this Chinese flu as the pretext, an entire infrastructure has been built, an infrastructure that can be used again at any moment, due to any occurrence. Lockdowns, masks, social distancing, no ore traveling, no handshakes, ridiculous experimental jabs. This COVID phase has been a practice to train obedience. Our parliament and the Rutte regime have passed this training with grace. Congratulations. Klaus Schwab [promoter of the “Great Reset”] will be proud of you. The globalist plans can be carried out – and the next step towards mass surveillance and total control can be taken.

Take what Baudet said as a warning. Every word applies with equal or greater weight to America, where Democrats used COVID (bolstered by Fauci’s lies and manipulation) to destroy the Trump presidency and gain complete, if tenuous, control over the entire federal government.

IMAGE: Thierry Baudet. Twitter screengrab.