Word leaks out about fiendish experiments at the University of Pittsburgh

At American Thinker, we are careful not to make Nazi analogies. Leftists have a habit of calling every conservative some variation of Hitler, which cheapens the memory of the Holocaust and does nothing to further rational public discourse. Having said that, it’s hard to avoid thinking about one single Nazi -- Josef Mengele -- when you learn what’s been going on at the University of Pittsburgh. A horrifying video reveals experiments involving fetal tissues and organs, with taxpayer money helping make these experiments happen.

In the 1990s, the Clintons promised us that abortion would be “safe, legal, and rare.” While abortion was never safe for the baby, we were led to believe that leftist social policies would mean that more women successfully avoided unwanted pregnancies or, if pregnant, kept the baby. Instead, over the past thirty years, abortion has turned into an American death cult.

In New York, more minority babies are aborted than are born alive. If you’ve ever wondered why so many inner-city Blacks hold life so cheaply, perhaps it’s because babies are disposable. If a mother doesn’t care for her baby, why should anyone else?

In Congress, Nancy Pelosi, who is ostentatiously Catholic, said that “As a practicing and respectful Catholic, this is sacred ground to me….” Even Pope Francis, who is decidedly leftist in his politics, opposes abortion, aligning him with two millennia of Catholic doctrine.

In Virginia, the Democrat governor, Ralph “Blackface” Northam, announced that, if a baby is born alive during a third-trimester abortion,

“In this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen,” he continued. “The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that's what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

In other words, after the infant is born alive or resuscitated, the mother and physician can still make the retroactive decision to abort that living infant. An American governor endorsed infanticide.

Chelsea Clinton announced that Roe v. Wade was a great economic stimulus. Sacrifice babies to the volcano Gods and your crops will prosper.

Again, as I said at the start of this post, leftists have elevated to a death cult. Indeed, they’ve taken this death cult to the furthest extremes, doing experiments that are ostensibly meant to save life through these deaths. Even the pagans didn’t do that.

Mengele would have loved the freakish experiments University of Pittsburgh researchers are doing with fetal body parts. After all, he was fascinated by women’s reproductive organs, by twins, and by testing practices and poisons that were long known to be deadly. To him, the Jews in his charge weren’t human; they were sub-human and could be subject to the same physically and morally cruel research as rats or fruit flies.

Thus, Mengele would have enjoyed reading a report in nature about “Development of humanized mouse and rat models with full-thickness human skin and autologous immune cells,” done using “De-identified human fetal tissues at the gestational age of 18 to 20 weeks were obtained from medically or elective indicated termination of pregnancy through Magee-Womens [sic] Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), with the University of Pittsburgh, Health Sciences Tissue Bank.” Using fetal parts was totally copacetic, though, because researchers got “written informed consent” from “the maternal donors,” and the University of Pittsburgh signed off on the whole thing.

The tissue was grafted onto the rats, which promptly grew baby hair on their fur. While the word “gross” in the pictures is a scientific term, it seems strangely apt:

The worst part of these experiments is that you and I are paying for them. The NIH, under Anthony Fauci’s aegis, has been passing millions of taxpayer dollars to the University of Pittsburgh to fund this type of research.

The Center for Medical Progress created a video showing what’s going on at the University, which partners with Planned Parenthood. It is a truly stomach-churning video. I stopped halfway through:

Maybe it’s because we had a family friend who managed, at age 14, to convince Mengele not to send her to the gas chamber, but Mengele has always hovered in the periphery of my consciousness. Mengele had his Jews, and researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have their human fetuses. At the end of the day, is there that much difference in their profound disrespect for human life?

