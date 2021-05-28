Why would the Senate make it easier for China to flood American markets?

For over a year, conservatives have suspected that the Wuhan virus came, not from people eating bats or pangolins, but from Chinese researchers messing around with bat viruses. That suspicion has now been pretty much confirmed. China, whether carelessly or deliberately, created and released a virus that essentially destroyed the world as we know it. It should be made a pariah nation, but instead, the Senate, by a huge margin that included almost all Republicans, adopted an amendment that cuts tariffs on hundreds of products that China ships to America. I'm probably being very stupid here, but for the life of me, I can't understand why.

The Epoch Times has the story:

An exasperated Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) tweeted his frustration late Thursday after the Senate on a 91-4 vote adopted a measure that cuts U.S. tariffs on hundreds of products imported from China. "The 'China bill' now reduces tariffs on hundreds of products made in #China. Why would we cut tariffs on China in a bill to improve American's ability to compete with China? And only @HawleyMO, @TomCottonAR @BernieSanders, and I voted against it. #Strangebedfellows," Rubio said in his tweet. Just a few minutes before that tweet, Rubio tweeted a segment of his floor speech from earlier in the day in which he passionately told Senate colleagues the national security safeguards in the bill to protect U.S. technology research are inadequate. "What I want you to understand is this is not a minor security threat, this is the number one priority of Chinese intelligence, this is what all of their agencies and all of their government are geared towards doing," Rubio said, referring to Chinese digital and human intelligence theft of American secrets. Rubio's ire was stirred by the amendment that ran to more than 280 pages, making major changes to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, formerly known as the Endless Frontier Act. The amendment was introduced by Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and co-sponsored by Republican senators Charles Grassley of Iowa, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, John Barrasso of Wyoming, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Steve Daines of Montana, John Cornyn of Texas, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Todd Young of Indiana.

You can read more about the act and the vote here.

I can understand why the Democrats voted for the amendment. They've long since sold out to China, from Biden on down. One only has to look at their desperate efforts over the past year to protect China from any criticism or the slightest hint that it might have had a hand in creating and spreading the Wuhan virus.

What I cannot understand is why the Republicans proposed this amendment and then so enthusiastically voted for it. To me, Marco Rubio is the only one making sense:

I support a real #China bill



And a real China bill is one that has in place safeguards to prevent billions of dollars of research being stolen



I will not vote to end debate on the China bill until those safeguards are in place — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

After 15 months we have zero evidence or proof that the #Covid19 pandemic began naturally from an animal to a human #China has a vested interest in proving it was not a lab leak



Why haven’t they done so yet? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

We are investing over $200 billion into research & development which is good



But we are not putting in strong safeguards to keep #China from stealing it which is crazy pic.twitter.com/mKhqvPyc83 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

The “China bill” now reduces tariffs on hundreds of products made in #China.



Why would we cut tariffs on China in a bill to improve American’s ability to compete with China?



And only @HawleyMO @TomCottonAR @BernieSanders and I voted against it. #Strangebedfellows — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

Universities want $200 billion of your money for research,but they don’t want to have to prove it isn’t being stolen by China



They pressured their Senators & defeated my amendment



And then we wonder how #China continues to get the upper hand on ushttps://t.co/ELQwMsiKjd pic.twitter.com/vRg2v8sv8f — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

A 2019 report found rampant theft by #China of publicly funded research at our universities



Now this “China Bill” is going to spend over $200 billion more on that kind of research but without more protections from theft



Crazy https://t.co/WUR0dL8RNI — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

U.S. universities are a soft target for #China's spies



Today’s “China bill” spends over $200 billion on university research



But the universities pressured Senators to defeat my amendment to increase safeguards against Chinese espionage https://t.co/CnVSR6EuCE via @nbcnews — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

The ⁦@FBI⁩ has repeatedly warned of how #China targets our universities



The Senate is about to pass a #China bill” that will increase federal research funding at universities by over $200 billion with little to protect it from being stolen

https://t.co/4NHoWyMcWn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 27, 2021

What kind of grand masochism is driving the Republicans to hand the keys to the kingdom to China, the nation that routinely steals from us, that sickened us, that broke our economy, that has us paying for goods produced through slave labor, that is our greatest geopolitical enemy, and that is openly seeking to destroy the U.S. dollar? Is this really a case of our national leaders, for their economic advancement and power, having turned us into a Chinese colony without bothering to consult with the American people first?

