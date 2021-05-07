Why aren't the truth czars at Facebook cancelling those who spread disinformation on oil and climate change?

Why is most of the Arctic ice still there with all the doom and gloom predictions over the last 100 years? You know the ones: that global warming would cause the ice to melt rapidly, and coastal cities to be destroyed?

At the end of April 2021, Arctic Sea ice was 5,340,000 square miles. This was 158,000 square miles above the record low and 328,000 square miles below the 1981 -2010 average. It is more than 94% of average which is not even close to being gone as is continuously predicted when leftists seek to scare the public with repeated warnings that coastal cities will soon be gone. See the data here.

And we are told the science is settled? I looked at only the following made-up doom and gloom predictions from the New York Times and Washington Post, as they used by other news outlets as sources. Why do so many of their articles end up not being true? Here are a few from a hundred years' worth, collected by the website alienbasecamp.com:

The question is again being discussed whether recent and long-continued observations do not point to the advent of a second glacial period, when the countries now basking in the fostering warmth of a tropical sun will ultimately give way to the perennial frost and snow of the polar regions - New York Times - February 24, 1895, The Arctic ocean is warming up, icebergs are growing scarcer and in some places the seals are finding the water too hot.... Reports from fishermen, seal hunters and explorers, he declared, all point to a radical change in climate conditions and hitherto unheard-of temperatures in the Arctic zone... Great masses of ice have been replaced by moraines of earth and stones, the report continued, while at many points well known glaciers have entirely disappeared. Very few seals and no white fish are found in the eastern Arctic, while vast shoals of herring and smelts, which have never before ventured so far north, are being encountered in the old seal fishing grounds. - Washington Post 11/2/1922 A mysterious warming of the climate is slowly manifesting itself in the Arctic, engendering a "serious international problem," - New York Times - May 30, 1947 Greenland's polar climate has moderated so consistently that communities of hunters have evolved into fishing villages. Sea mammals, vanishing from the west coast, have been replaced by codfish and other fish species in the area's southern waters. - New York Times August 29, 1954 Col. Bernt Balchen, polar explorer and flier, is circulating a paper among polar specialists proposing that the Arctic pack ice is thinning and that the ocean at the North Pole may become an open sea within a decade or two. – New York Times - February 20, 1969 Get a good grip on your long johns, cold weather haters--the worst may be yet to come. That's the long-long-range weather forecast being given out by "climatologists." the people who study very long-term world weather trends…. Washington Post January 11, 1970 The United States and the Soviet Union are mounting large-scale investigations to determine why the Arctic climate is becoming more frigid, why parts of the Arctic sea ice have recently become ominously thicker and whether the extent of that ice cover contributes to the onset of ice ages. – New York Times - July 18, 1970 A number of climatologists, whose job it is to keep an eye on long-term weather changes, have lately been predicting deterioration of the benign climate to which we have grown accustomed….Various climatologists issued a statement that “the facts of the present climate change are such that the most optimistic experts would assign near certainty to major crop failure in a decade,” If policy makers do not account for this oncoming doom, “mass deaths by starvation and probably in anarchy and violence” will result. New York Times - December 29, 1974 “Scientists ponder why World’s Climate is changing; a major cooling is considered to be inevitable – New York Times May 21, 1975 Greenhouse Effect Culprit May Be Family Car; New Ice Age by 1995?...As the tropical oceans heat up (due to increased greenhouse gases), more of their moisture is evaporated to form clouds. The increasing pole-tropic wind systems move some of these additional clouds toward the poles, resulting in increased winter rainfall, longer and colder winters and the gradual buildup of the polar ice sheets. This phenomenon has come to be widely recognized by climatologists in recent years. What most of them do not recognize is that this process may be the engine that drives the 100,000-year cycle of major ice ages, for which there is no other plausible explanation....we may be less than seven years away, and our climate may continue to deteriorate rapidly until life on earth becomes all but unsupportable.... New York Times - Larry Ephron , Director of the Institute for a Future - July 15, 1988 “But it does not take a scientist to size up the effects of snowless winters on the children too young to remember the record-setting blizzards of 1996. For them, the pleasures of sledding and snowball fights are as out-of-date as hoop-rolling, and the delight of a snow day off from school is unknown.” - Dr. Michael Oppenheimer of the Environmental Defense Fund New York Times - January 2000

Everyone should remember that while the media, scientists, educators, politicians, and others were constantly switching from an existential threat of warming to an existential threat of cooling, that crude oil use was exponentially rising, the population was exploding, and CO2 was increasing rapidly. Therefore, there is no correlation between the variables.

Why would anyone seek to destroy industries which have helped billions of people improve their quality and length of life and which employ tens of millions of people when there is no scientific data to support the destruction? The only reason I can think of is that politicians and others want the people to become subservient to the powerful government run by radical leftists who are consumed with having power.

Will the media ever ask questions and report facts, or will they just keep repeating talking points and dire predictions, like wooden puppets, while the Biden administration seeks to destroy the U.S. economy and leave us vulnerable to our enemies like China, Russia and Iran?

It is very easy with the internet to do research on the climate, so the question is why don’t journalists do any unless they don’t care about anything but power for the government run by Democrats?

The left constantly says it is O.K. to censor free speech because you aren't allowed to yell fire in a crowded theater. Then, everyone who yells existential threat of climate change should be censored because they are essentially yelling fire with no evidence it is true.

Shouldn’t Kamala and others who are intentionally lying by blaming the border crisis on climate change be censored by social media outlets if they care about disinformation? Why would parents send their unaccompanied children to a country they have been told is one of the biggest villains in contributing to the existential threat of climate change if that is why they are sending them? Would they send their children that Kamala and others are saying has been racist for over 400 years?

The truth hasn’t mattered to most of the media for a long time, and long before Trump. They spend most of their time campaigning for and contributing to Democrat candidates as they lobby for their radical leftist agenda.

