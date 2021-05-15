White House econ adviser publicly humiliates herself making excuses for the horrible April jobs report

If you are going to make up silly excuses for Biden's economic disaster, it's better to have them consistent with the realities of the calendar.

The jobs report for April was a disaster — for America, of course, but for the Biden administration in particular. Instead of a million or more new jobs, barely a quarter of that number of jobs were created, despite relaxation of shutdowns and mask mandates. Even worse, inflation is being driven by millions of unfilled job openings, even as unemployment rates increased — clearly a result of the "stimmy" checks that pay better than actual jobs for many in the workforce, keeping them at home.

So desperate are Biden's handlers to deflect blame for the looming Jimmy Carter–like economic disaster (remember "stagflation"? If not, you will soon be reminded) that the White House economic adviser, Cecilia Rouse, made an absolutely pathetic, humiliatingly obviously false excuse: it was because Easter fell in March. She got all wonky and explained that this affected the seasonal adjustments.

Except that Easter was April 4 this year.

White House economic adviser Cecilia Rouse blames the bad April jobs report on Easter being in March this year…



Easter was on April 4 pic.twitter.com/Sf65yKGboP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2021

Cecilia Rouse is not big on celebrating Easter, the holiest day of the year for Christians.

As Glenn Reynolds likes to say, "The country is in the best of hands."

