WaPo engages in repulsive puffery on Al Sharpton

My guess is that Jeff Bezos does not want Al Sharpton rallying support for unionization of his workforce, which now numbers well over a million souls. A buck an hour increase for that many people really adds up fast.

Maybe that explains this article in the Washington Post, shamelessly promoting and (dare I say it?) whitewashing of the career of a race-baiter, pogrom-inciter demagogue like Al Sharpton. The title and subtitle are only a foretaste of the dreck that follows:

The space filled by Al Sharpton’s prayers and politics The de facto senior pastor of a leaderless movement, he shifts from the street corner to the pulpit in a single sentence

Read into the text and you find PR for Sharpton such as:

In the thick of calls for police reform, Sharpton injects a sense of spiritual righteousness into his demands for action. He’s someone who quotes scripture as readily as public policy. This protester from an older generation gives public props to the new marchers who call for social justice — and who do so without a prologue of prayer or a reading from the New Testament. (snip) He has the ability to speak in intimate terms about victims he does not know by drawing on a feeling of heartbreak and exhaustion that he does. He places victims within the timeless context of biblical doctrine even as he cuts to the exigent politics of a movement. He shifts from the street corner to the pulpit in a single sentence. He is the de facto senior pastor of a leaderless movement at a time when burying the dead is a statement about social justice and political capital as much as it is a rite of mourning. (snip) Instead of offering reassurance that each day will get better and joy will come in the morning, Sharpton stands in the void — alongside the family. And personal grief takes on the tenor of a moral protest.

In a brief nod to Sharpton’s sordid track record, only one incident is mentiond:

And for some, he remains the outside agitator who is seen with derision and suspicion — forever the big man with the bouffant in the 1980s who believed and reiterated the discredited story that Tawana Brawley was the victim of racial and sexual violence.

How about mentioning the Crown Heights Pogrom? Jeff Dunetz describes how it:

…began as a tragic car accident in Crown Heights Brooklyn that Al Sharpton escalated into a full-blown pogrom against the Jews. Through this day the MSM incorrectly calls the Crown Heights Riot, “racial violence.” The media protects Sharpton by giving it a politically correct label “racial violence between the area’s Blacks and Jews.” However, the violence was not two-sided and was not racial. The Crown Heights riot was an attack on “whites” by the neighborhood’s Caribbean community, it was an anti-Semitic attack on Jews fueled in large part by Al Sharpton, the “Reverend” who does not believe in the 9th commandment about “bearing false witness.”

Sharpton fanned the flames of racial resentment, and at the funeral of the victim of the car accident (the driver was a Jewish rabbinical student) dredged up classic tropes of Jew haters:

“The world will tell us he was killed by accident. Yes, it was a social accident. … It’s an accident to allow an apartheid ambulance service in the middle of Crown Heights. … Talk about how Oppenheimer in South Africa sends diamonds straight to Tel Aviv and deals with the diamond merchants right here in Crown Heights. The issue is not anti-Semitism; the issue is apartheid. … All we want to say is what Jesus said: If you offend one of these little ones, you got to pay for it. No compromise, no meetings, no kaffe klatsch, no skinnin’ and grinnin’. Pay for your deeds.”

Or how about the massacre at Freddy’s Fashion Mart in Harlem where 8 people died when a store owned by a Jew was firebombed by a demonstrator alongside Sharpton, who called the store’s owned and “outside interloper” ?

Or how about the 2 (!) mysterious fires that destroyed his tax and campaign finance records that were subject to legal inquiry?

Philip Klein of the Washington Examiner mentions another Sharpton Jew-hating remark:

In July 1991, a controversy erupted when Leonard Jeffries, a professor at New York’s City College gave a speech blasting “rich Jews” for financing the slave trade and for controlling Hollywood so they could “put together a system of destruction for black people.” Sharpton rushed to defend Jeffries, and in the middle of the swirling controversy, declared, “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house.”

Frankly, I don’t see any of the “spiritual righteousness” that Ghivan attributes to Sharpton. But maybe she sees saving her boss Bezos from unionization as a spiritual quest.

