USA Today eviscerates an opinion piece about boys in girls' sports

Chelsea Mitchell is one of four Connecticut high school track athletes suing the Connecticut Association of Schools because of its decision to allow boys to compete in girls' sports if the boys claim to "identify" as girls. On May 22, USA Today, which has become one of the hardest left "news" outlets in America, made the rather surprising decision to publish Chelsea's opinion piece explaining the reasoning behind the lawsuit. Within two days, though, a craven USA Today, having been accused of hurting the feelings of so-called transgender people, gutted Chelsea's essay.

In her original, moving opinion piece, Chelsea described what it's like to be one of the fastest girls in Connecticut, only to see her ability to win destroyed by boys whose natural physical advantages have wiped out the top female runners in Connecticut high school track meets. Here are some excerpts:

It's February 2020. I'm crouched at the starting line of the high school girls' 55-meter indoor race. This should be one of the best days of my life. I'm running in the state championship, and I'm ranked the fastest high school female in the 55-meter dash in the state. I should be feeling confident. I should know that I have a strong shot at winning. Instead, all I can think about is how all my training, everything I've done to maximize my performance, might not be enough, simply because there's a runner on the line with an enormous physical advantage: a male body. I won that race, and I'm grateful. But time after time, I have lost. I've lost four women's state championship titles, two all–New England awards, and numerous other spots on the podium to male runners. I was bumped to third place in the 55-meter dash in 2019, behind two male runners. With every loss, it gets harder and harder to try again. [snip] The CIAC allows biological males to compete in girls' and women's sports. As a result, two males began racing in girls' track in 2017. In the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons alone, these males took 15 women's state track championship titles (titles held in 2016 by nine different girls) and more than 85 opportunities to participate in higher level competitions that belonged to female track athletes. That's because males have massive physical advantages. Their bodies are simply bigger and stronger on average than female bodies. It's obvious to every single girl on the track.

The article's point is clear: Chelsea has no problem with transgenderism per se. She has a big problem, however, with the fact that she was forced to compete against bodies that are genetically engineered to be faster and more powerful than hers. Boys who couldn't compete against their own sex are suddenly "stars."

When sports organizations yield to the demand of boys and men who claim, whether through body dysmorphia or opportunism, that they are really girls, they are creating a situation as fair as having kindergarteners compete against high school students. There are two very different body types at work, and one has an inherent advantage.

Two days after the article went live, USA Today, without saying a word to anyone, did a stealth edit: the word "male," which had appeared ten times and was the point of the whole article, had vanished. Instead, there were mushy statements about "transgender" people generally:

It's February 2020. I'm crouched at the starting line of the high school girls' 55-meter indoor race. This should be one of the best days of my life. I'm running in the state championship, and I'm ranked the fastest high school female in the 55-meter dash in the state. I should be feeling confident. I should know that I have a strong shot at winning. Instead, all I can think about is how all my training, everything I've done to maximize my performance, might not be enough, simply because there's a transgender runner on the line with an enormous physical advantage.

When called out for a deeply dishonest change that guts the point Chelsea made — girls shouldn't have to compete against boys — USA Today finally acknowledged what it had done:

Editor's note: This column has been updated to reflect USA TODAY's standards and style guidelines. We regret that hurtful language was used.

It's obvious that a handful of activists behind the so-called transgender movement whined because the truth hurts. As for USA Today, it wildly violated its ethical promises to "be honest in the way we gather, report and present news" and to "provide public forums for diverse people and views." And of course, USA Today violated every promised obligation to act "with integrity."

The one good thing about leftists in the Biden era is that they are no longer hiding who they are. As of now, we know with certainty that USA Today isn't a newspaper; it's an advocacy outlet for leftist activists' most extreme and irrational demands.

Image: GMA calls boys "stars" for beating girls. YouTube screen grab.

