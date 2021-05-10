Union bosses lived high on the hog as COVID devastated membership -report

Joe Biden has broken every promise he's made on the campaign trail...except one.

That's his vow to be the most "pro-union" president.

Here's what that means for workers, according to the Washington Free Beacon:

A California hospitality union spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on political campaigns and executive salaries as the coronavirus crisis ravaged its membership. UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in California and Arizona, saw upward of 95 percent of its membership laid off at the peak of the coronavirus crisis. By the end of 2020, membership had declined by nearly 40 percent. Still, executives barely saw their salaries decrease in the face of the membership's struggles, with the top three leaders taking pay cuts of around 1 percent. The union also continued to spend on political initiatives, pumping more than $431,000 into the 2019-2020 cycle. Additionally, as California ordered lockdown measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, the union sent members to Georgia to canvass for Democratic Senate candidates prior to the January runoff elections in defiance of the state's orders. The union campaigned with the voter-registration nonprofit group New Georgia Project, founded by Stacey Abrams.

It sounds like the Soviet nomenklatura. Workers get stiffed; party bosses party. Political cash flows for the consultants, NGOs, and their candidates; workers get the shaft. So much for "we're all in this together."

It's as strong an argument as any for decertifying any union that engaged in his crap. But Joe's got a plan for that, too — the passage of the PRO Act.

That's the vile measure that forces unwilling workers to pay for this hog wallow for union leadership. It ends right-to-work laws in 27 states, includes a job-killing minimum wage hike, and floods unions themselves with money that, if it's not used for padding union boss salaries, is used for lobbying and will make its way into Democrat campaign coffers.

According to a separate piece from the Beacon:

In his address to Congress, Biden called for the passage of the act alongside an increased federal minimum wage. "The guys and women on Wall Street, Wall Street didn't build this country. The middle class built this country. And unions build the middle class," he said. "And that's why I'm calling on Congress to pass the Protect the Right to Organize Act, the PRO Act, and send it to my desk to support the right to unionize."

It's disgusting. And it's far from the only thing Joe is doing for this greedy bunch.

According to Jazz Shaw, writing for Hot Air:

Some of you are probably old enough to remember when the Democrats were making demands about getting "dark money" out of politics and closing the "revolving door" of lobbyists going in and out of plush government jobs. That was way back during (checks notes) the 2020 election. Sadly, how people campaign and how they govern are not always the same. One ethics rule regarding keeping lobbyists on the outside for a set period of time has already been taking a beating under the Biden White House and it may come as no surprise to learn that it's being done at the behest of the labor unions. One official that Joe Biden tapped for a senior position at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) shouldn't have been able to function in that job due to her prior work as a lobbyist for one of the largest government employee unions in the country. Alethea Predeoux's job as a lobbyist should have barred her from communicating with her old clients at the American Federation of Government Employees, but she was granted a waiver doing away with that pesky ethics requirement.

He cites two other instances of Biden administration officials coming in from that revolving door with unions. He notes that these officials will have no restrictions on communicating with their former union bosses, meaning we all know whom they'll be taking orders from — that is, if they want to return to their old jobs with them. It's like a union takeover of government, except nobody's told.

Remember how it started with the Centers for Disease Control? CDC director Rochelle Walensky, M.D. made gushy email exchanges and shifted her agency's position based on union caprices and interests — except she didn't tell anyone on the outside until it was exposed in a public records request. She just did what she was told by the very well compensated union bosses, and never mind the workers. And yes, in that travesty, promoting lockdowns where no science could support it, workers and schoolkids were hurt. She was just a union chew toy, as I noted here. And there is likely a lot of this already going on in every government agency.

It's an appalling picture, and it bears much more attention than it's getting. Biden is a slave to these Soviet-style nomenklatura-crats in Big Labor, and workers are the ones paying.

Image: Unite Here via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.